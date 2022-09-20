Read full article on original website
sunflowerstateradio.com
Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities Seeking Partner to Improve Nebraska’s Teaching Shortage
Lincoln – The Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCDD) is issuing a Request for Applications (RFA) for the purpose of awarding federal funds to an eligible and qualified entity to improve the quality of lives of individuals with developmental disabilities (DD) and their families. NCDD plans to award a...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Nebraskans Encouraged to Prevent Mosquito Bites as West Nile Virus Activity Surges
Lincoln, Neb. – The latest Vector-Borne Disease Surveillance report released on September 16 reported a high number of positive West Nile Virus (WNV) samples detected in Nebraska’s mosquito population. 73 positive mosquito pools have been detected out of 795 (9.2%) tested so far in the 2022 season. This is the highest number of positive mosquito pools since 2018.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Over 1,200 Students Participate In Kansas High School Clay Target League Fall Season
KANSAS – The Fall Season is underway for 1,233 student athletes participating in the Kansas State High School Clay Target League (KSSHSCTL) fall program, which is part of the USA Clay Target League. The athletes are competing on 68 high school teams statewide. “The League continues to break records...
