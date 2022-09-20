ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
sunflowerstateradio.com

Nebraskans Encouraged to Prevent Mosquito Bites as West Nile Virus Activity Surges

Lincoln, Neb. – The latest Vector-Borne Disease Surveillance report released on September 16 reported a high number of positive West Nile Virus (WNV) samples detected in Nebraska’s mosquito population. 73 positive mosquito pools have been detected out of 795 (9.2%) tested so far in the 2022 season. This is the highest number of positive mosquito pools since 2018.
NEBRASKA STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy