Wolfgang Puck is talking about his ex-wife — and because everybody loves a juicy break-up, a roomful of well-dressed people is listening intently. It’s also a sort of origin story: Puck is discussing the wine he drank on their honeymoon — and a contemporaneous choice of pursuing a career as a truck driver or a chef. Several decades ago, either one seemed like a viable option — or if they didn’t, Puck’s deadpan makes it impossible to tell he’s joking. As the crowd of about 50 food and wine connoisseurs already knows, the world-famous chef headed into the kitchen instead of out on the road. Now, part of his job includes telling all of us about tasting the wines of Napa valley legends Opus One, slightly acrimonious tone toward his ex included.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO