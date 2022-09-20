Read full article on original website
guitar.com
The Smashing Pumpkins announce Mellon Collie sequel album, Atum
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced the new album Atum, a 33-track LP billed as a sequel to their Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/Machine of God albums. The album’s tracks will be divided into a three act rock opera, with each act set to be released every 11 weeks following Act 1’s release on 15 November. Once all three acts have been released, a special edition box set featuring 10 additional bonus tracks will also be released on 21 April.
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue
John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
Rick Wakeman to perform his classic solo albums at two London shows in 2023
Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble's The Return Of The Caped Crusader concerts at the prestigious London Palladium in February 2023 will focus on some of his best-known material
The Doors ‘Rescue’ Last Known Unissued Studio Tune for Blues Comp
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
guitar.com
Metallica announce third charitable Helping Hands concert and auction
The 2022 edition of Metallica’s annual Helping Hands Concert and Auction will take place this 16 December. In an announcement posted on Metallica’s website, the band wrote, “We’re excited to announce the date of our third Helping Hands Concert & Auction as we invite you to join us in Los Angeles on 16 December, 2022, for a very special show benefiting [Metallica’s charity foundation] All Within My Hands. It has been a few years since we connected in person for this unique event, so we want to get on your calendar now.”
Peter Tork Said the Back Cover of The Monkees’ 2nd Album Was ‘Infuriating’
Peter Tork said The Monkees never heard one of their albums all the way through until it was released. Tork and Mike Nesmith weren't happy with it.
Led Zeppelin Received the Biggest Advance Ever Given to a Rock Group by Atlantic in 1968
Led Zeppelin received a huge advance from Atlantic Records for their first album
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
35 Years Ago: Pink Floyd Takes Off Again With ‘Learning to Fly’
Unspoken fears that were guiding David Gilmour's private and professional lives eventually commingled on the first Pink Floyd single he worked on without Roger Waters. He hardly seemed like the bold figure needed to lead the band past the departure of its main songwriter. At the same time, Gilmour had always harbored a fear of flying. He decided to face it all down, taking lessons to become a pilot – and then discovering the spark for Pink Floyd's first-ever Billboard rock chart No. 1.
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
Pearl Jam Play New York City’s Apollo Theater: Photos, Set List
Pearl Jam were waiting to play this show for eight years. At least that's what Eddie Vedder said Saturday night (Sept. 10) in the middle of his band's set at Harlem's Apollo Theater. Though the idea of Pearl Jam playing the historic venue may have started long ago, it was first announced in early 2020. As with nearly everything planned for that year, the show was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read a ‘Scary Monsters’ Excerpt From New David Bowie Book
Writers and fans alike have tried to get a grasp on David Bowie, an artist who was always in search of his next big thing, since his 2016 death. He'd be 75 today, and a new book, Bowie at 75, fittingly aims to unpack Bowie's "extraordinary life through the lens of 75 significant career achievements and life events."
Our 30 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Photos: Gallery
Ozzy Osbourne has always been known as one of rock's wildest personalities and our photo gallery freezes some of his craziest moments. Ozzy's career is full of unbelievable stories, yet none is more infamous than the 1982 solo show in Des Moines, Iowa when he bit the head off of a bat. The Prince of Darkness -- who claimed the taste was "very salty" -- described the incident in an interview with Night Flight. “I thought it was one of those rubber bats," the rocker explained. "I picked it up and it was a real bat, you know?” The interviewer then asked if the bat was alive when he picked it up, and Ozzy admitted it was, “’Til I bit the head off it.”
Stone Temple Pilots Albums Ranked
"I'm not saying we're better than everybody else," Scott Weiland told RIP magazine in 1994, "but we're a completely different entity than anyone else." It may sound like a bit of chest-puffing self-promotion — what band doesn't want to think they're unique? But Stone Temple Pilots needed this sort of instinct to survive. Starting with their multiplatinum 1992 debut, Core, they were swiftly written off as grunge copycats by critics who failed to notice the nuance and sophistication of their songwriting. Granted, that album's murky riffs and overtly macho posture weren't doing them any favors. But Weiland's confidence was justified.
Billy Idol, ‘The Cage EP': Album Review
Billy Idol is eligible for Medicare and is a grandfather, but he still has some burrs under his saddle and ghosts in the machine to deal with in his golden years. The artist formerly known as William Broad makes all that clear on The Cage EP, a four-song record that follows last year's The Roadside and now appears to be Idol's preferred form of releasing new music. The truncated format certainly works to his advantage, as well as the listener's, as this bite-size 14-minute dose of Idol blazes by in a blink and leaves us wanting more, more, more.
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ Live Rendition
David Lee Roth has released another new "studio live" rendition of a classic Van Halen song, this time taking Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" for a spin. You can hear it below. The newly released performance, which comes less than two weeks after Roth shared his live rendition of...
Stadium Tour Proved Rock Is Not Dead, Says Rikki Rockett
Poison drummer Rikki Rockett argued that the success of the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett proved rock music wasn’t dead. The road trip ended on Sept. 9, with plans for similar performances to take place in other parts of the world next year. The North American run is reported to have made around $5 million every night.
How R.E.M. Defied Easy Interpretation With ‘Lightnin’ Hopkins’
R.E.M.'s “Lightnin’ Hopkins” isn’t a song about the musician of the same name. Although the title of the third track on side two of Document shares its moniker with Sam “Lightnin’” Hopkins, spotlights a howled vocal hook and features slide guitar, R.E.M. wasn’t paying any sort of tribute to the Texas bluesman in the song’s lyrics. It merely gained its name because guitarist Peter Buck happened to have a Lightnin’ Hopkins LP with him on the day the band recorded the tune – at least according to Craig Rosen's R.E.M. Inside Out: The Stories Behind Every Song.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
hypebeast.com
Weezer Continues ‘SZNZ’ EP Series With the 21-Track ‘Autumn’
Weezer is carrying on its run of seasonal EPs with the release of SZNZ: Autumn. The project marks the third EP in the series, succeeding Spring and Summer. Each EP is intended to reflect a different era in the band’s metamorphic 30-year history. While Autumn is technically billed as...
