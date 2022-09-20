Read full article on original website
Related
The Problem With Kindergarten
When Ojeya Cruz Banks moved to Ohio from New Zealand several years ago, she was overwhelmed by the logistics of uprooting her life. But Cruz Banks, a Denison University professor and a single mom, who is also my neighbor and friend, was relieved to find a house next to a public elementary school. She assumed that she would be able to walk to pick up her daughter—a needed convenience given that she didn’t yet have a car. Unfortunately, when she went to register her daughter for kindergarten, she was met with an unpleasant surprise: The only available option was a half-day program that would bus students to a day-care center on the outskirts of town for the afternoon. The district did offer a limited number of full-day slots, but those had all been claimed in a lottery earlier that spring and came with a tuition cost. “I was like, ‘Cost me? What? Public school costs money here?’” she told me.
MedPage Today
Teaching Climate Change in Med School Gains Momentum
Karly Hampshire had just started medical school when historic wildfires ravaged Northern California during the fall of 2018. Hampshire, now a fourth-year medical student at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), was struck by the bright orange, dystopian sky on her commutes to class, wearing an N95 mask to protect herself from the smog.
Rural hospitals face funding cliff with $600 million on the line
Rural hospitals that weathered the pandemic are facing a funding cliff, in danger of losing some $600 million in Medicare funding at the end of this month unless Congress intervenes. Why it matters: With COVID relief no longer available, some rural facilities in parts of the country with older, sicker...
Comments / 0