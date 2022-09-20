ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

wflx.com

WFLX First Alert Weather - Tracking Tropical Wave Invest 98-L

During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Police searching for 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT. Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. Updated:...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
palmbeachillustrated.com

West Palm Beach GreenMarket Returns Next Week

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back October 1! Voted “Best Farmers Market” in the country, the GreenMarket will make its triumphant return to the Great Lawn on Clematis Street, where it will continue every Saturday through April 15. This year’s theme, “Sweet Success,” was inspired by the market’s second consecutive victory in a reader’s choice poll as part of USA Today’s “10 Best.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
BOCANEWSNOW

GLADES ROAD BOCA RATON TO CLOSE

Construction Continues. FDOT Warns Of Detours… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road in Boca Raton is set to close again as construction led by the Florida Department of Transportation continues. The closure, set for Wednesday night, starts at 11 p.m. and continues until […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Rescued dogs, cats from Puerto Rico arrive in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE - Some four-legged survivors of Hurricane Fiona have made their way to South Florida after being rescued in Puerto Rico. The Humane Society of Broward County arranged to have 30 dogs and cats flown from the island to Miami International Airport overnight. The animals were being taken care of by Save-a-Sato, a rescue group in San Juan. The group's building has no power or running water. While the volunteers and staff with Save-A-Sato try and clean up and wait for power and water to be restored, the HSBC decided to step up and help. "Their shelter...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida

MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American

Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
floridaweekly.com

Room to grow in Presidential Estates

This bright and spacious home is tucked away on an inviting, treelined street in the gated community of Presidential Estates, in the heart of West Palm Beach. The house has a beautiful arched doorway, and offers four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, plus a den. With an attached two-car garage, soaring ceilings and a large open floor plan, this residence has the bones of a traditional single-family home with plenty of room to expand.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Five things to know about Boca Raton's new waterfront park: Ocean Strand Park

A vacant lot will soon be transformed into Boca Raton's newest waterfront park, created to preserve history and showcase the city's natural beauty. The permitting process for Ocean Strand Park, 14 acres of land between Spanish River Blvd. and Palmetto Park Road, was completed in September. The spectacular plans for the park that stretches from the beach to the intracoastal waterway, include hiking and biking paths, benches and picnic tables and a kayak launch.
BOCA RATON, FL
hometownnewstc.com

PSL rezones U.S 1 parcel for new rental apartments

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 12 to approve a needed rezoning so a Fort Pierce-based developer can construct a massive rental apartment complex and adjacent commercial component near the southeast corner of U.S. 1 and Savanna Club Boulevard. Planner Stephen Mayer presented a...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

