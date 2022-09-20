Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
Related
wflx.com
WFLX First Alert Weather - Tracking Tropical Wave Invest 98-L
During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Police searching for 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT. Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. Updated:...
WPTV
Port St. Lucie population surge brings influx of traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Commuters on St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie call the start of their drive a mess. James Rich often leaves before sunrise for his daily commute to his job in Riviera Beach. "Traffic has just increased exponentially in the last five years,"...
palmbeachillustrated.com
West Palm Beach GreenMarket Returns Next Week
The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back October 1! Voted “Best Farmers Market” in the country, the GreenMarket will make its triumphant return to the Great Lawn on Clematis Street, where it will continue every Saturday through April 15. This year’s theme, “Sweet Success,” was inspired by the market’s second consecutive victory in a reader’s choice poll as part of USA Today’s “10 Best.”
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach nursing academy has first in-person graduation in years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. For quite a while, the Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations has had to hold its graduations virtually. However, Thursday was different, as they had their first in-person gradation in nearly two years. Since the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach County Community Cracking Down On Semis Parked At Home
Some residents of The Acreage are upset that code enforcement is starting to push back on homeowners who are parking big rigs on their property.
GLADES ROAD BOCA RATON TO CLOSE
Construction Continues. FDOT Warns Of Detours… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road in Boca Raton is set to close again as construction led by the Florida Department of Transportation continues. The closure, set for Wednesday night, starts at 11 p.m. and continues until […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Rescued dogs, cats from Puerto Rico arrive in South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE - Some four-legged survivors of Hurricane Fiona have made their way to South Florida after being rescued in Puerto Rico. The Humane Society of Broward County arranged to have 30 dogs and cats flown from the island to Miami International Airport overnight. The animals were being taken care of by Save-a-Sato, a rescue group in San Juan. The group's building has no power or running water. While the volunteers and staff with Save-A-Sato try and clean up and wait for power and water to be restored, the HSBC decided to step up and help. "Their shelter...
Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida
MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
bocamag.com
Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American
Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
floridaweekly.com
Room to grow in Presidential Estates
This bright and spacious home is tucked away on an inviting, treelined street in the gated community of Presidential Estates, in the heart of West Palm Beach. The house has a beautiful arched doorway, and offers four bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, plus a den. With an attached two-car garage, soaring ceilings and a large open floor plan, this residence has the bones of a traditional single-family home with plenty of room to expand.
WPTV
New vehicle quality has declined during pandemic amid supply chain issues, study says
BOCA RATON, Fla. — According to a June study by J.D. Power, overall quality of new vehicles is declining, largely because of supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic. Andre Weliky owns the 4-95 Boca Car Wash in Boca Raton. He told WPTV he hears complaints all the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five things to know about Boca Raton's new waterfront park: Ocean Strand Park
A vacant lot will soon be transformed into Boca Raton's newest waterfront park, created to preserve history and showcase the city's natural beauty. The permitting process for Ocean Strand Park, 14 acres of land between Spanish River Blvd. and Palmetto Park Road, was completed in September. The spectacular plans for the park that stretches from the beach to the intracoastal waterway, include hiking and biking paths, benches and picnic tables and a kayak launch.
hometownnewstc.com
PSL rezones U.S 1 parcel for new rental apartments
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 12 to approve a needed rezoning so a Fort Pierce-based developer can construct a massive rental apartment complex and adjacent commercial component near the southeast corner of U.S. 1 and Savanna Club Boulevard. Planner Stephen Mayer presented a...
Florida man accused of chasing, removing feathers from bird listed on threatened species list
A Palm Beach County man is accused of torturing a bird that is listed on Florida's threatened species list, according to an arrest affidavit.
Man dies while snorkeling off the coast of South Florida
A South Florida man died while snorkeling off the coast of the Florida Keys on Friday.
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for parts of Palm Beach County
Florida health officials have issued an advisory after an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in areas of Palm Beach County.
Body found floating in canal near Palm City
A body was found floating in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0