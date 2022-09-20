West Texas Fest slated for Saturday

Downtown Odessa, Inc. is excited to enjoy the spirits of Texas on Saturday at West Texas Fest presented by Barrel and Derrick Restaurant, a press release detailed.

Beginning at 7 p.m. ticket holders are invited to join the Ellen Noel Art Museum in their largest fundraiser of the year. Food trucks, cornhole tournament, axe throwing, and music from Caleb Young.

West Texas Fest helps support exhibitions, educational classes, and workshops hosted by the Ellen Noel Art Museum. Come support the arts at West Texas Fest’s new location downtown at 5th Street and Texas Avenue.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased through the museum’s website at www.NoelArtMuseum.com. General admission tickets provide four tastings and one food voucher for $60.

The Designated Driver tickets are a great option for those would like a food and water voucher for $30. Opportunities for table sponsorships and underwriters include access to the sponsor-only tasting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. To discuss sponsorships, please contact Marketing Manager, Emma Valdez at 432-550-9696 ext. 214.