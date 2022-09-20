ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter

Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
Nicki Minaj
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos

Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
Lil Kim Blasts 50 Cent For Slandering Her Baby Daughter

Looks like 50 Cent might’ve bitten off a little more than he can chew with his trolling ways as social media is calling him out for talking sideways about Lil Kim’s baby daughter. It started when 50 Cent tried to goat Nicki Minaj into engaging in another fight with Lil Kim when he accused Kim […] The post Lil Kim Blasts 50 Cent For Slandering Her Baby Daughter appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Yung Joc Claps Back at Backlash from LHHATL Fans Amid Baby News

Yung Joc is caught up in a lot of drama on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans had a lot to say on social media after the recent episode aired. On the current season, a lot of focus has been placed on Yung Joc. As he was preparing to marry Kendra Robinson, accusations were made. Meda, one of Spice’s friends, claimed she hooked up with Joc on and off for years. When asked about the most recent alleged tryst, Meda originally claimed that they allegedly last hooked up back in 2019. However, when Kendra called up Meda for answers, Meda said the last time was allegedly back in 2017. Regardless, Kendra said that the dates are still time periods when she was in a serious relationship with Joc. So Joc had some explaining to do. She also said she’d annul the marriage if Joc did any of the things he’s been accused of.
Video Shows 6ix9ine Speaking With Police Officers

A video has surfaced of 6ix9ine having a conversation with police. On Monday (Sept. 5), a short video surfaced on TikTok that appears to have been taken by a passerby that shows 6ix9ine talking to two police officers in what looks like a parking lot. It does not appear the rapper is being detained as he seems to carry on a casual conversation with the officers, stopping a couple times to point in different directions.
Tiffany Haddish Says She "Lost Everything" Because Of Molestation Lawsuit

Her recent legal case may be behind her, but Tiffany Haddish is still feeling the effects of the scandal. Haddish and Spears were sued by two siblings who were children when they were featured in skits with the comedians. The now-adults claimed that the actors groomed and molested them—allegations that both Haddish and Spears denied, separately.
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Is So Cute Singing Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’

Looks like Cardi B is rubbing off on her darling daughter Kulture! The adorable 4-year-old girl showed off her singing talents, much like her mom, in a video shared to the rapper’s Instagram Stories on Friday (August 26). In the clip, which has since been replaced with new videos, Kulture appears to request a ditty to perform, which prompts Cardi to ask, “The Ra Ra song? How does the Ra Ra song go?”, per People. And with that, future Grammy-winner Kulture gives her amazing rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”! Cardi captioned the post, “My baby so pretty.”
