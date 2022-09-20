Read full article on original website
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter
Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Speculation That She Encouraged Nicki Minaj to Drink, Get Abortion During Pregnancy
Megan Thee Stallion is defending her name after being accused by a Twitter user of being the person who encouraged Nicki Minaj to drink alcohol and get an abortion during her pregnancy. Last night (Sept. 11), Megan took time to respond to someone on Twitter who implicated the "Plan B"...
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang blamed for his shooting death by cruel trolls but she’s defended by Cardi B
The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has been defended by stars such as Cardi B after trolls blamed her for his shooting death. Rakim Hasheem Allen, 30, died in hospital after being shot during a restaurant robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. His death came months after the rapper...
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Fat Joe Receives Backlash For Saying Hip-Hop Was Created By Both Blacks & Latinos
Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is a notable rapper from New York City. Best known for his popular 2000s tracks, the 52-year-old has been a staple in the music industry for decades now. Given his level of popularity, Joe has often used his platform to uplift other artists and educate his followers. However, his most recent attempt to inspire the community didn't garner the response he hoped for.
Lil‘ Kim Drags 50 Cent After He Pokes Fun At Her Daughter
Lil’ Kim is livid at 50 Cent for making fun of her child after the release of Megan thee Stallion’s “Plan B” remix that she’s featured on.
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
Lil Kim Blasts 50 Cent For Slandering Her Baby Daughter
Looks like 50 Cent might’ve bitten off a little more than he can chew with his trolling ways as social media is calling him out for talking sideways about Lil Kim’s baby daughter. It started when 50 Cent tried to goat Nicki Minaj into engaging in another fight with Lil Kim when he accused Kim […] The post Lil Kim Blasts 50 Cent For Slandering Her Baby Daughter appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Yung Joc Claps Back at Backlash from LHHATL Fans Amid Baby News
Yung Joc is caught up in a lot of drama on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans had a lot to say on social media after the recent episode aired. On the current season, a lot of focus has been placed on Yung Joc. As he was preparing to marry Kendra Robinson, accusations were made. Meda, one of Spice’s friends, claimed she hooked up with Joc on and off for years. When asked about the most recent alleged tryst, Meda originally claimed that they allegedly last hooked up back in 2019. However, when Kendra called up Meda for answers, Meda said the last time was allegedly back in 2017. Regardless, Kendra said that the dates are still time periods when she was in a serious relationship with Joc. So Joc had some explaining to do. She also said she’d annul the marriage if Joc did any of the things he’s been accused of.
6ix9ine Makes Callous Joke About PnB Rock's Shooting Death, Twitter Explodes
6ix9ine historically breaks his social media silence when a rapper passes away – and PnB Rock’s tragic death is no exception. The controversial rapper became a trending Twitter topic on Tuesday (September 13) after he made a callous joke at PnB Rock’s expense. Taking to his Instagram...
Video Shows 6ix9ine Speaking With Police Officers
A video has surfaced of 6ix9ine having a conversation with police. On Monday (Sept. 5), a short video surfaced on TikTok that appears to have been taken by a passerby that shows 6ix9ine talking to two police officers in what looks like a parking lot. It does not appear the rapper is being detained as he seems to carry on a casual conversation with the officers, stopping a couple times to point in different directions.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
August Alsina Posts Bloody Photo, Claims He Was Assaulted by Tory Lanez
UPDATE (Sept. 18):. August Alsina is now claiming Tory Lanez is the one who leaked the story about their altercation to the media. Replying to a fan who called into question Tory's denial of knowing about the situation, August revealed he and Tory's camp are the only people that knew what happened.
Tiffany Haddish Says She "Lost Everything" Because Of Molestation Lawsuit
Her recent legal case may be behind her, but Tiffany Haddish is still feeling the effects of the scandal. Haddish and Spears were sued by two siblings who were children when they were featured in skits with the comedians. The now-adults claimed that the actors groomed and molested them—allegations that both Haddish and Spears denied, separately.
Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture, 4, Is So Cute Singing Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’
Looks like Cardi B is rubbing off on her darling daughter Kulture! The adorable 4-year-old girl showed off her singing talents, much like her mom, in a video shared to the rapper’s Instagram Stories on Friday (August 26). In the clip, which has since been replaced with new videos, Kulture appears to request a ditty to perform, which prompts Cardi to ask, “The Ra Ra song? How does the Ra Ra song go?”, per People. And with that, future Grammy-winner Kulture gives her amazing rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”! Cardi captioned the post, “My baby so pretty.”
