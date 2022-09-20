Read full article on original website
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops & Products
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF is expanding its Pennsylvaniaretail footprint with a new store in Allentown. Located at 1801 Airport Rd, Curaleaf Allentown is the company's sixth new location to open within the Keystone State this year, expanding its retail presence to 18 locations in Pennsylvania and 137 nationwide. The...
New Zealand Authorizes Home Cultivation Of Medical Cannabis
The New Zealand Ministry of Health has authorized the home cultivation of medical cannabis, so patients will be able to access their medicine locally. As reported by International CBC, the country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean count on a medical cannabis program since 2017, although it has some limitations. Why?...
EXCLUSIVE: Some Cities Are Inadvertently Supporting Illicit Cannabis Sales, According To New Report
Leafly LFLY, the leading online cannabis information resource and marketplace, released a first-of-its-kind report detailing the unintended and harmful consequences that occur when local municipalities choose to opt out of legal and regulated cannabis sales. The report, developed in partnership with Whitney Economics, a global leader in cannabis and hemp...
Marijuana Is Very Illegal In This State, But It Just Established A Cannabis Research Center: Guess Which One
The University of Kentucky (UK) announced it is home to a new cannabis research center that will study the health effects of marijuana, including its risks and benefits in treating certain medical conditions. Established in the UK College of Medicine’s Center on Drug and Alcohol Research (CDAR), the center will...
Top 5 Most Popular Types Of Marijuana Packaging
Here are some of the most popular and noteworthy approaches to weed packaging today to help you get a sense of how far this simple afterthought has evolved into a deciding factor in the industry. Marijuana used to come in little, difficult to open yet easy to rip baggies. If...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Samsung confirms data breach, personal customer data stolen
Samsung has confirmed it suffered a data breach which led to the personal information of customers being leaked online. The company revealed in a blog post (opens in new tab) that customer data had been compromised on August 4, following an apparent security incident in the preceding weeks. It added...
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
CUTRA Co., Ltd. Launches High Performing Ultrasonic Cutter "CtrlAX"
CUTRA Co., Ltd., a fast-growing manufacturing company specializing in high technology launches CtrlAX, an innovative ultrasonic cutter for delicate cuts. Incheon, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - CUTRA Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce its launch of the newly-developed product "CtrlAX" which has since drawn the attention of investors around the world. CtrlAX is a compact ultrasonic cutter that vibrates 40,000 times per second while having features to lower the coefficient of the material friction with ultrasonic energy for easy and delicate cutting. It is commonly suitable for materials such as plastics for efficient post-processing, leather, rubber, PVC foam board, and so on.
Retail Tech: RTR Pops Up with Leap, Quiet Platforms Taps FourKites
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Brick-and-mortar stores Rent the Runway/ThirdLove/Leap Rent the Runway is making another comeback to physical retail in tandem with Leap, a platform that assists e-commerce brands in securing brick-and-mortar store space. The temporary store is expected to open in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. later this month in the mixed-use center Georgetown Park. The designer fashion rental service shuttered its previous stores in 2020, but has since worked with Leap to open popup shops. Other Leap-powered shops set to open in Georgetown include Naadam,...
Tesla Battery Partner LG Energy Boosts North American Mineral Supply Chain With 3 Canadian Deals
Tesla Inc TSLA supplier LG Energy Solution (LGES) said in a statement on Friday it has signed separate partnership agreements with three major critical mineral suppliers in Canada to secure lithium and cobalt. The lithium-ion battery manufacturer said the latest arrangements to secure minerals from Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM,...
Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution
Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
NFT Marketplace TravelX Launches With Tickets From Low-Cost Argentinian Airline Flybondi
TravelX, a marketplace for tokenized travel products, went live on Wednesday with the offering of inventory of the low-cost Argentine airline Flybondi. The platform currently offers 2.5 million tickets, which are tokenized when purchased and converted into NFTs called NFTickets, TravelX Chief Blockchain Officer Facundo Martin Diaz told CoinDesk. After...
ServiceNow Adds AI and Security Capabilities to the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Supercharge Operational Intelligence and Trust
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced even more solutions within the Now Platform Tokyo release designed to supercharge operational intelligence and trust. In addition to ServiceNow Vault, announced yesterday, ServiceNow is releasing new AI-powered features and developer and risk management tools to help organizations operate more efficiently and power more resilient business models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005269/en/ Automation Center (Graphic: Business Wire)
UK scaleup launches groundbreaking approach to ID verification: turning your head
A UK scale-up this week unveiled an industry-first approach to identity verification: asking users to turn their heads. Onfido, an Oxford University spin-out, launched the software amid surging identity fraud. Growing economic pressures, increasing digitization, and pandemic-fuelled upheaval recently led politicians to warn that a “fraud epidemic” is sweeping across Onfido’s home country of the UK.
L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 Launch First-Ever Digital Engineering Awards
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006059/en/ The Digital Engineering Awards will recognize outstanding leaders with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future (Graphic: Business Wire)
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
Insiders Selling Kellogg, Guess? And This Technology Stock
U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
