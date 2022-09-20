ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying

Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
macaronikid.com

Parents’ and Babies’ Brains ‘sync up’ During Playtime

A new study published by Princeton University, has found that parents’ and babies’ brains sync up during playtime. The research suggests that parents and their babies are literally, “on the same wavelength” as one another during playtime! Check out these mom and baby bonding time ideas, and get on the same level as your baby!
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers

The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Upworthy

Scandinavian babies nap outside, even in the cold. Maybe they're on to something.

Even in below freezing temperatures, babies still nap outside. America has some interesting unspoken rules surrounding caring for children, making cultural differences difficult to navigate. What might be normal in one person's country or culture may be considered dangerous in America. With that in mind, it may be surprising to learn that in Scandinavian countries parents often put their babies outside to nap. Even when they're away from the house, babies get bundled up and set outside oftentimes without their parent or caregiver.
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
insideedition.com

Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll

A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
BBC

'We got married after being mixed up as babies'

Some couples believe meeting "the one" is written in the stars. But Lanarkshire couple Jim and Margaret Mitchell have more reason than most to believe in fate. An accident after birth brought them together for the first time, before a chance meeting nearly two decades later reunited them for life.
CBS Minnesota

Study finds walking babies is the most effective way to cease crying

MINNEAPOLIS -- Parents know its the trick that can save the eardrums and ease frayed nerves, calming a crying baby.A new study out of Japan says the best way to ease a crying baby is walking while carrying the little one.Walking for just 5 minutes stopped the crying and lowered the baby's heart rate.Researchers found that short walks followed by sitting for 8 minutes was the best approach for putting a baby to sleep."Even as a mother of four, I was very surprised to see the result. I thought baby awoke during a laydown is related to how they're put on the bed, such as their posture, or the gentleness of the movement," Kumi Kuroda, of the RIKEN Center for Brain Science in Japan, said. "But our experiment did not support these general assumptions."  Click here for more information.
Upworthy

Men were tested on their knowledge of female anatomy and failed hilariously

This article originally appeared on 01.14.22 When Jimmy Kimmel takes to the street, you know you’re in for a good laugh at just how little we actually know about, well, seemingly anything. That goes for anatomy too. In this case, female anatomy. In a segment called “What Do You Know About The Female Body?” men try—and hilariously fail—to answer even the most basic questions, like “does a female have one uterus, or two?” much to the amazement of some of their female partners.
The Independent

How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists

Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
