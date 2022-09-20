Read full article on original website
BBC
Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying
Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
macaronikid.com
Parents’ and Babies’ Brains ‘sync up’ During Playtime
A new study published by Princeton University, has found that parents’ and babies’ brains sync up during playtime. The research suggests that parents and their babies are literally, “on the same wavelength” as one another during playtime! Check out these mom and baby bonding time ideas, and get on the same level as your baby!
Kid's outpouring of emotion meeting his baby brother for the first time has us wrecked
We've all seen our fair share of older-sibling-meets-new-baby videos, which are generally pretty darn adorable. But once in a while, one comes along that socks us square in the heart and has us desperately reaching for a tissue. Brace yourselves, friends, because this is one video that truly requires a...
Meet a woman who gave birth to a giant size baby as big as a toddler
All the women would agree that giving birth is one of the most painful experiences in women's lives, and it may happen to anybody. The miracle of life is joyful, unless when it isn't, so imagine having to give birth to a toddler-sized infant.
Woman Gives Birth to Twins From Different Fathers
The twins were conceived just hours apart.Karen Warfel/Pixabay. This "one-in-a-million" pair of twins were born nine months after the 19-year-old had intercourse on the same day with two separate men. A mother from Brazil was having doubts about the identity of the twins' biological father. Due to this, she took a paternity test, but the results were far from what she expected.
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Meet another internet sensation, the black couple who gave birth to a white baby
"One of the weirdest cases is come up of the black couple who gave birth to a white baby." The couple was black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. The newborn baby did not look like Ben, Angela Ihegboro (Father), or their other two children.
Parents warned of the sinister meaning behind ‘back to school necklace’ TikTok trend
SCHOOLS are returning this week and many kids will be looking forward to getting back into the classroom. But some will be dreading it - and parents have been warned of a sinister phrase gaining attention on TiKTok that may also be a cry for help. A “back to school...
"I just bought it for the twins and me" Man excludes fiancé, mother of his twin babies, from family trip
Family vacations are an opportunity for new and old members to bond. Most importantly, everyone in the family can create memories and develop a bond over the vacation. However, some families might exclude certain people from vacations, which could seem cruel if the person has been a part of the family.
Ohio Mother Charged In Infant’s ‘Co-Sleeping’ Death
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office put out a warrant for Hunter’s arrest
Scandinavian babies nap outside, even in the cold. Maybe they're on to something.
Even in below freezing temperatures, babies still nap outside. America has some interesting unspoken rules surrounding caring for children, making cultural differences difficult to navigate. What might be normal in one person's country or culture may be considered dangerous in America. With that in mind, it may be surprising to learn that in Scandinavian countries parents often put their babies outside to nap. Even when they're away from the house, babies get bundled up and set outside oftentimes without their parent or caregiver.
KIDS・
12tomatoes.com
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
insideedition.com
Florida Toddler Goes Everywhere With Scary Looking Doll
A Florida toddler brings her scary-looking doll everywhere she goes. Three-year-old Briar Beard's creepy doll makes strangers do double-takes while outside. Her mother, Brittany Beard, says Briar insisted on buying the scary baby doll. Briar told Brittany "Mommy, it needs me." The doll's eyes light up and has a baby giggle that turns into an evil laugh.
Good news: Watch adorably sassy toddler give daddy the cold shoulder
Cassandra Shuford, a mom in Alabama captured an adorable moment of her daughter Cali. The 11-month-old was annoyed with her dad for waking her up.
BBC
'We got married after being mixed up as babies'
Some couples believe meeting "the one" is written in the stars. But Lanarkshire couple Jim and Margaret Mitchell have more reason than most to believe in fate. An accident after birth brought them together for the first time, before a chance meeting nearly two decades later reunited them for life.
Study finds walking babies is the most effective way to cease crying
MINNEAPOLIS -- Parents know its the trick that can save the eardrums and ease frayed nerves, calming a crying baby.A new study out of Japan says the best way to ease a crying baby is walking while carrying the little one.Walking for just 5 minutes stopped the crying and lowered the baby's heart rate.Researchers found that short walks followed by sitting for 8 minutes was the best approach for putting a baby to sleep."Even as a mother of four, I was very surprised to see the result. I thought baby awoke during a laydown is related to how they're put on the bed, such as their posture, or the gentleness of the movement," Kumi Kuroda, of the RIKEN Center for Brain Science in Japan, said. "But our experiment did not support these general assumptions." Click here for more information.
Men were tested on their knowledge of female anatomy and failed hilariously
This article originally appeared on 01.14.22 When Jimmy Kimmel takes to the street, you know you’re in for a good laugh at just how little we actually know about, well, seemingly anything. That goes for anatomy too. In this case, female anatomy. In a segment called “What Do You Know About The Female Body?” men try—and hilariously fail—to answer even the most basic questions, like “does a female have one uterus, or two?” much to the amazement of some of their female partners.
I’m an anti-aging expert – my two-minute routine will tone your neck and prevent wrinkles
TURKEY neck is the term give to the sagging skin and wrinkles that form under your chin. But don't worry, there's a free and easy way to prevent this, according to an anti-aging expert. TikTok user Leslieprinz shared the simple two-minute method she uses to tone her neck every day.
How to get a crying baby to sleep in bed in 13 minutes, according to scientists
Scientists believe they have identified the best way to calm down a crying baby and get them to sleep in their cot in just 13 minutes.It involves walking around for five minutes while carrying the infant, making sure to minimise abrupt movements, followed by around eight minutes of sitting while holding the baby before finally laying them down in the cot for sleep.The researchers said their findings, published in the journal Current Biology, offer an “immediate solution for infant crying”, unlike other popular sleep training methods – such as letting babies cry until they fall asleep themselves.Dr Kumi Kuroda, of...
I use an $8 product for anti-aging on my neck, people think it’s bizarre but it really works
A SKINCARE pro known for her clear complexion shared the unconventional way she uses a popular product. Ava Lee – who calls her clear skin “jello skin” – revealed how she dilutes one harsh anti-aging bestseller to safely use on her neck. In her initial TikTok...
