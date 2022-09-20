Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Travel to Nebraska for Pair of GPAC Matches
The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team plays its first two road GPAC matches of the season beginning on Thursday when they travel to Hastings (Neb.) College. Match time is set for 8:00 p.m. THURSDAY COVERAGE LINKS: LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS. SATURDAY COVERAGE LINKS: LIVE VIDEO | LIVE...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Finish 8th, Schaefer Ties for 8th at NW Iowa Invitational
LE MARS, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s golf team placed eighth and Benjamin Schaefer (JR/New Rockford, N.D.) tied for eighth as the NW Iowa National Invitational concluded Tuesday at the par 72, 6,701-yard Willow Creek Golf Club. The Jimmies shot a team score of 295 Tuesday...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Tied for 8th After First Day of NW Iowa National Invitational
LE MARS, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown men’s golf team is tied for eighth place after the first 36 holes of the NW Iowa National Invitational, which is being played at the par-72, 6,701-yard Willow Creek Golf Club. The Jimmies finished the day with a team score...
newsdakota.com
BAILEY NELSON NAMED NSAA ATTACKER OF THE WEEK
Bismark, ND (VCSUVIKINGS.com) – Valley City State’s Bailey Nelson has been named the North Star Athletic Association Attacker of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Olivia Galas of Bellevue was chosen as the Setter of the Week. Natalie Hadrava of Mayville State was named as the Defender...
newsdakota.com
VCSU Golf Team Plants Trees In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Members of the Valley City State University (VCSU) golf team help plant 31 trees this week on the Valley City Town & Country Club Golf course in Valley City. The staff and board members of the Valley City Town & Country Club wanted to...
newsdakota.com
Orriginals Inks Mason Walters to Exclusive “NIL” Agreement
JAMESTOWN, ND. (Knight Club) – Orriginals, the custom apparel embroidery and screen printing business in downtown Jamestown, announced today that it has secured the rights to use Mason Walters’ “name, image and likeness” on all clothing brands offered by the company. Walters is a two-time NAIA...
newsdakota.com
Adam Kaseman
Adam Kaseman, 95, Jamestown, ND died Monday September 19, 2022 at SMP Health Ave Maria, Jamestown. Adam was born June 23, 1927 in Wishek, ND, the son of Edward and Christina (Schilling) Kaseman. He attended the local rural school where he received his elementary education. He entered the US Army...
newsdakota.com
Renovation Work Continues Inside The Reserve At Woodland
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The reconstruction project of the Reserve at Woodland special events center in Valley City is back on track. Kayla Cash, Director of Sales at the Sanctuary Events Center in Fargo said the reconstruction project in Valley City was placed on hold due to building code issues.
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Ham Radio Enthusiasts Celebrate 75 Years
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Jason Linz and several other amateur radio operators from around Stutsman County gathered to network with one another. Linz says it was his idea to get other hobbyist together to meet but also celebrate a milestone with their crew. AARL, or...
newsdakota.com
Ross Bergquist
Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service to follow at 7:00 PM, Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown, North Dakota. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, September 26 at New Hope Free Lutheran Church, Jamestown, North Dakota with Pastor Steve Berntson officiating. Interment will be in Highland Home Cemetery.
newsdakota.com
#4 Jimmies Earn Five Set Victory Over #18 Dakota Wesleyan
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Dakota Wesleyan battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the match on Wednesday night but the Jimmies were able to score seven of the final eight points in set five to earn a huge win over the Tigers. Set scores were 25-20, 25-16, 14-25, 21-25, and 15-12. UJ trailed 7-1 to begin the first set before a timeout by Coach Jon Hegerle lit a fire under the Jimmies. Logan Sherman and Kalli Hegerle played a big role in Jamestown coming back in the first set. UJ hit .300 in set one and .206 in set two.
newsdakota.com
Ford Motor Company Honors R.M. Stoudt with National Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ford Motor Company at their Annual Ford National Dealer Meeting recognized Casey Stoudt of R. M. Stoudt, Inc. as a Hometown Hero for their outstanding commitment to customers, community and employees. The Jamestown, North Dakota Dealer Organization was one of only five US Dealership’s chosen...
newsdakota.com
Name Released in Fatal Crash South of Jamestown Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The name of a Jamestown man killed in a crash south of Jamestown Tuesday morning has been released. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 37 year-old Ross Bergquist was traveling south on Highway 281 in his UPS truck when he came up on a fuel tanker turning east at around 9:45 AM. Bergquist attempted to swerve to the west ditch to avoid the tanker, but rear-ended it in the process.
newsdakota.com
Debra Marie Earles
The memorial service for Debra Marie Earles, 63, Valley City will be 10:30 am Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens, Valley City. She died Saturday, September 17, at CHI Mercy Health, Valley City. Debra Marie Carpenter was born April...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Public Schools Studying Enrollment, Facilities
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School District will begin conducting a study of the enrollment and facilities with a task force. The move comes after Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech informed the board during their meeting Monday, Sept. 19 that conversations are needed regarding the district’s enrollment trends and how that impacts financial planning.
newsdakota.com
Frontier Village Seeking Trick-or-Treat Volunteers
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Planning is underway to bring back the popular Trick-or-Treat experience at the Frontier Village this Halloween. Tourism Visitor Experience Manager Allison Limke says she’s seeking individuals or organizations to be part of the event on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 PM. “We need volunteers...
newsdakota.com
Loboes Down Cardinals 3-1 In District 5 Volleyball
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (LLM) Loboes defeated Carrington 3-1 (25-20, 25-16, 16-25, 25-9) in District 5 volleyball. The Loboes balanced offense was paced by Tessa Rasmusson with 13 kills and Bailie Kelley with 11 kills. Heidi Steffes added 6 kills and 3 stuff blocks and Nateal Rodin added 7 kills for the Loboes. Alexis Linebaugh and Kelley both had 3 service aces and the Loboes served 89 of 91 overall. The Cardinals were paced by Haley Wolsky with a match high 16 kills and Madison Johnson added 10 kills. Kennedy Wendel added 6 kills and 3 stuff blocks and Emma Hone added 5 kills and 3 stuff blocks. The Loboes improved to 10-5 overall and 3-0 in district play and the Cardinals dropped to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in district play. The Cardinals will host host Ellendale next Tuesday night for another District 5 matchup with the first serve scheduled around 7:30 P.M. and will be aired on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
newsdakota.com
Winter Test Drive Event Raises $1,000 For Hi-Lites Team
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Puklich Chevrolet Buick GMC in Valley City along with your Heartland Chevy Dealers are pleased to announce that their Chevy Youth Sports Winter Test Drive Event that took place on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 was a huge success. The $1,000 raised from the event...
newsdakota.com
CHI Health at Home Earn Two Patient Satisfaction Awards
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CHI Health at Home) – CHI Health at Home has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer” for achieving an overall hospice caregiver satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients. They were also recognized as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall home health patient satisfaction score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients.
newsdakota.com
Departments Called to Fire East of Exit 258 Wednesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Both the Jamestown City and Rural Fire Departments were called to a grass fire east of Jamestown Thursday afternoon. Jamestown Rural Fire Chief Brian Paulson says his department was requested for mutual aid by the city department just before 6:30 PM on Sept. 21. “The...
