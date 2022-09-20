Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (LLM) Loboes defeated Carrington 3-1 (25-20, 25-16, 16-25, 25-9) in District 5 volleyball. The Loboes balanced offense was paced by Tessa Rasmusson with 13 kills and Bailie Kelley with 11 kills. Heidi Steffes added 6 kills and 3 stuff blocks and Nateal Rodin added 7 kills for the Loboes. Alexis Linebaugh and Kelley both had 3 service aces and the Loboes served 89 of 91 overall. The Cardinals were paced by Haley Wolsky with a match high 16 kills and Madison Johnson added 10 kills. Kennedy Wendel added 6 kills and 3 stuff blocks and Emma Hone added 5 kills and 3 stuff blocks. The Loboes improved to 10-5 overall and 3-0 in district play and the Cardinals dropped to 7-3 overall and 1-1 in district play. The Cardinals will host host Ellendale next Tuesday night for another District 5 matchup with the first serve scheduled around 7:30 P.M. and will be aired on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO