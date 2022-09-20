ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Apple has unseated Tesla as the most-shorted US stock - after Elon Musk's EV company held the title for 864 days

Elon Musk's automaker held the title for 864 days, or more than two years.Short interest in Apple stock is $18.4 billion, compared to $17.4 billion in Tesla stock. Investors are betting more money against Apple than Tesla for the first time since April 2020, S3 Partners revealed in a report titled "Apple is the New #1 Short" on Wednesday.
Benzinga

This 'Buy Now Pay Later' Stock Gets Downgraded Again Within A Week

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev downgraded Block, Inc SQ to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $57, down from $125. After years of being deemed the most innovative name in payments, "user fatigue, plateauing inflows, loss of the best-of-breed" point of sale status, and buy now pay later "misexecution" are blocking Block's growth, Dolev noted.
Benzinga

Does It Even Make Sense To Own Stocks With Treasury Yields At 4%?

With the stock market taking a new downturn since August, many people are beginning to reconsider whether owning stocks continues to be a profitable endeavor. The S&P 500 broke the 3,900 limit after hours on Friday, and the index is trading at 3,757 midday Thursday, causing investors around the globe to wonder: does it even pay to own equities anymore?
Benzinga

Costco Stock Slides On Q4 Earnings: What You Need To Know

Costco Wholesale Corp COST reported fiscal fourth-quarter financial results after the bell. Here's a rundown of the report:. Q4 Earnings Highlights: Costco reported fourth-quarter revenue of $72.09 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $72.06 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company's top-line results were up 15.2% compared to the prior year's quarter.
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Equity Residential Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Equity Residential EQR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 62.5 cents per share. On Friday, Equity Residential will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 62.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
