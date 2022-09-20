ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Greensboro News and Record. September 20, 2022. It wasn’t a question of whether, but when. As expected, the Atlantic Coast Conference is leaving Greensboro for Charlotte, and (as if this wound needed more salt) will receive incentives from the state for moving from one North Carolina city to another.
Car plunges into N.C. lake, driver rescued by retired NYPD officer, authorities say

A retired New York Police Department officer rescued the driver of a vehicle that ended up in North Carolina's Lake Norman on Wednesday afternoon. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said in a news release that a call was received around 3:02 p.m. Wednesday regarding a vehicle in the water at 643 Williamson Road. When crews arrived, they found the driver had been rescued by a passer-by, the retired officer.
