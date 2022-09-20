Read full article on original website
brproud.com
EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
WAFB.com
Multiple shootings reported overnight in Baton Rouge
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
brproud.com
BRPD investigating overnight shootings on Voss Dr. and Underwood Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened in close proximity to each other. The shootings took place overnight in the 3200 block of Voss Dr. and 6400 block of Underwood Ave. The video below shows that shooting scene on Voss....
brproud.com
Arrest made in deadly shooting on W. McKinley Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of W. McKinley St. The shooting took place at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to BRPD, officers responded to a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. and...
KSLA
Criminal justice professor discusses rash of crime across Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the FBI, Louisiana led the nation in the number of homicides in 2020. This year, New Orleans has been named the murder capital of the country. Just within the last two weeks, KSLA has covered at least eight shootings in Shreveport. Three of those shootings were fatal.
KSLA
City-parish leaders address recent violent crime in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in East Baton Rouge held a news conference on recent violent crime in the city of Baton Rouge. The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and partners to discuss public safety strategies and responses to recent violent crime on Thursday, Sept. 22.
BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue. BRPD said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. This...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rapper Seven7Hardaway Gunned Down In Targeted Attack: Report
The Baton Rouge music scene is grieving the loss of a local favorite. We recently reported that PnB Rock has been laid to rest with a traditional Muslim funeral, and as Hip Hop converses about the safety of artists, news of another rapper's slaying in Louisiana has made headlines. According to multiple reports out of the city, a rapper named Seven7Hardaway, real name Stanley Wright, was gunned down at an apartment complex on Tuesday (September 20).
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas
Amid a spike in shootings in Baton Rouge, the city's police chief says his investigators believe more violence may be "looming" because of gang activity. Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Thursday — called amid public outrage over the shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice on Government Street — that police intelligence suggests there are currently eight gangs operating in Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
Man allegedly forced his way into Baton Rouge apartment, shot victim to death
BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left a 25-year-old man dead, according to police. Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School System responds to backlash following ‘Day of Hope’ event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish School System used its official Facebook page to post pictures from a Tuesday, September 20 event for students called ‘Day of Hope.’. The pictures were accompanied by a post that said, in part, “Today’s ‘Day of Hope’...
WAFB.com
Two killed in Baker shooting
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Dispute While Driving
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Dispute While Driving. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that on September 18, investigators arrested Lawrence Brooks, 46, and Marley Banks, 33, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Banks and a 42-year-old female were driving...
brproud.com
Cutting up? APSO searching for duo accused of stealing lawn truck, equipment
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like y’all to take a look at the photos below. APSO is trying to figure out who the two men are in this picture. Detectives would like to speak with these two men “in relation to...
WDSU
Family of Livingston Parish inmate say loved one died after being denied necessary medical device
LIVINGSTON, La. — Pictures and video are the things Richard Abshire's family is holding on to. "It should have not taken place; none of that suffering that he went through," said Kaysi Abshire, Richard's daughter. "My daughter, that was her best friend. He was her best friend," said Taylor...
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
Councilman says niece was victim in New Orleans East double shooting
Oliver Thomas announced on his radio show Wednesday that his niece was one of the victims in that shooting on Chef Menteur Highway near Plum Orchard Road.
KSLA
Police not ready to determine motive in LSU student’s shooting death; Allie Rice laid to rest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With speculation surrounding the shooting death of LSU senior Allison “Allie” Rice, Baton Rouge police officials are clarifying the status of their investigation. As of Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for BRPD says investigators have not yet determined a motive in the shooting and...
L'Observateur
Marrero Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
Jefferson Parish – In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
