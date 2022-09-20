ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

brproud.com

EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Multiple shootings reported overnight in Baton Rouge

The storm is expected to affect parts of Canada late Friday and Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting on W. McKinley Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of W. McKinley St. The shooting took place at the Alight Baton Rouge apartment complex. According to BRPD, officers responded to a shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Criminal justice professor discusses rash of crime across Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the FBI, Louisiana led the nation in the number of homicides in 2020. This year, New Orleans has been named the murder capital of the country. Just within the last two weeks, KSLA has covered at least eight shootings in Shreveport. Three of those shootings were fatal.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City-parish leaders address recent violent crime in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in East Baton Rouge held a news conference on recent violent crime in the city of Baton Rouge. The Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and partners to discuss public safety strategies and responses to recent violent crime on Thursday, Sept. 22.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Yorkshire St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20. The gunfire broke out on Yorkshire Street near 72nd Avenue. BRPD said one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Rapper Seven7Hardaway Gunned Down In Targeted Attack: Report

The Baton Rouge music scene is grieving the loss of a local favorite. We recently reported that PnB Rock has been laid to rest with a traditional Muslim funeral, and as Hip Hop converses about the safety of artists, news of another rapper's slaying in Louisiana has made headlines. According to multiple reports out of the city, a rapper named Seven7Hardaway, real name Stanley Wright, was gunned down at an apartment complex on Tuesday (September 20).
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas

Amid a spike in shootings in Baton Rouge, the city's police chief says his investigators believe more violence may be "looming" because of gang activity. Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Thursday — called amid public outrage over the shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice on Government Street — that police intelligence suggests there are currently eight gangs operating in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Two killed in Baker shooting

Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston.
LIVINGSTON, LA
WDSU

Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Marrero Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

Jefferson Parish – In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA

