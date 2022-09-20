ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

royalexaminer.com

Spanberger and Good clash over transgender kids and more Va. headlines

• A meeting between Virginia’s congressional delegation and Gov. Glenn Youngkin turned heated over the topic of transgender kids. Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger reportedly cursed at Rep. Bob Good, a hard-right Republican who’s co-sponsoring a bill to ban “gender affirming care” for minors.—Punchbowl News. •...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Pangiam to invest $3.1 million in Fairfax County facility, creating 201 New Jobs

On September 22, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin today that Pangiam, an emerging technology company streamlining the travel and security industries, will invest $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax County. The company is a leading provider of facial recognition technology, cloud-based applications, and data-driven digital identity solutions to customers across the global transportation and security sectors. With this new operation, which includes the addition of 20,000 square feet, Pangiam can tap into this dynamic local workforce to meet growing domestic and international demand. The project will create 201 new jobs over the next three years.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Governor Youngkin’s K-12 digital mapping program supports best in class technology to protect Virginia schools

On September 22, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over 1,000 schools and 85 school divisions have participated in the K-12 Digital Mapping Program, originally announced on April 25, 2022. The Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) Virginia Center for School and Campus Safety (VCSCS) coordinates this first-in-the-nation, top-down approach to protecting students and staff.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board, claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents

HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:. “I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Early voting begins Friday, new same-day registration begins October 18

Ballot drop boxes will be available for the same dates, times, and location listed above for in-person, early voting. Ballot drop boxes will also be available on Election Day. In the U.S. House, Virginia District 6, incumbent Ben Cline (R) is being challenged by Democrat Jennifer Lewis. Candidates for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Ho! Ho! Ho! – Time again for Front Royal Light Fight

Yes, Virginia — it is time again for Front Royal Light Fight. What is Light Fight, you ask?. Front Royal Light Fight is a friendly Christmas light competition promoting fellowship, fun, and community. Organized by Lori Oaks, a local real estate agent whose mission is to bring value to the communities she serves. Monetary prizes will be awarded to four winners!
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Governor Youngkin announces over $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity Virginia Grants to support workforce and entrepreneurial development

GO Virginia supports projects that focus on workforce development, cluster scaleup, startup ecosystems, and site and infrastructure development to encourage regional economic growth and diversification. In addition to the awarded GO Virginia funding, the four awarded projects leveraged an additional $745,000 in local and non-state funding. Since the program’s inception...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE

