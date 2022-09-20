Read full article on original website
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina City Is Among The Best For Country Music Lovers
If I had to guess which North or South Carolina city made the list for best country music fans, I probably would not have guessed this city. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE this city and get there as often as I can but this was kind of a surprise (to me).
charlestondaily.net
U.S. News Ranks South Carolina 42nd Best State
The latest U.S. News state rankings have been released and South Carolina is ranked 42nd in the nation. This is the same ranking as 2021. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Soda City Biz WIRE
The University of South Carolina Dance Marathon to Hold Campaign Reveal
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The University of South Carolina Dance Marathon (USCDM) will host its 25th annual Campaign Reveal on Davis Field, located on Greene Street, Wednesday, September 21, 7:30 to 8:30 pm. USCDM, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Dance Marathon program, is the largest student-run philanthropic organization on the university’s...
The Post and Courier
Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia
I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
Large percentage of South Carolina students are failing basic subjects, test results show
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There are major concerns among educators in South Carolina after newly released test results show that large percentages of students in local counties are failing basic subjects like biology and US history. During the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials warned that time away from the classroom...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Attracting and Retaining Today’s Workforce
As State Treasurer I’ve had the privilege of visiting many successful businesses where I’ve enjoyed meeting with the leadership teams responsible for developing and maintaining their profitable organizations. Many have shared that hiring talented, dedicated employees and retaining them are the key components of their success. They’ve also said that it has become more and more challenging to make these crucial hires and to keep them.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Kudzu Staffing-Columbia Branch Celebrates Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Lexington
Hill Construction joined the owners of Kudzu Staffing with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce. The Kudzu Staffing Columbia Branch is off Hwy. 1 on Brookside Parkway. Located in The Barn at Brookside multi-tenant office, Kudzu has been serving staffing needs in the Upstate, Columbia, Charleston, Fort Mill as well as Augusta and Savannah, GA since 2006.
Meet Attorney Kendra Robinson Who Is Sealing Deals and Taking Black Homeownership to the Next Level
Criminal defense attorney, real estate closing attorney, and reality TV star, Kendra Robinson, is sticking to the bottom line and representing Black homeowners with her state-of-the-art firm, SRS Title & Associates. Originally born and raised in a small industrial community in Clinton, South Carolina, Robinson learned at a young age...
More South Carolina women are registering to vote in wake of Dobb’s decision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Thousands of women are registering to vote in the wake of the late June Supreme Court decision to roll back constitutional protections for abortion. It is a trend that has reverberated across the United States, including in South Carolina. Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24 and since, more than 36,000 […]
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore along South Carolina beach
Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years.
earnthenecklace.com
Trevor Gibbs Leaving Fox 54: Where Is the Georgia Meteorologist Going?
The Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) residents in Georgia welcomed Trevor Gibbs during the pandemic and were quickly enthralled by the weather anchor. Now the meteorologist is moving on to the next step of his career. Trevor Gibbs announced he is leaving Fox 54 in Augusta in September 2022. WFXG-TV viewers naturally had questions about his departure from the station. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from CSRA. Find out what Trevor Gibbs said about leaving Fox 54.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Governor Ask School District To Prohibit Gender Identity Instruction
The Governor of South Carolina is asking a school district to stop gender identity instruction without parental consent. According to Fox46, Governor McMaster is asking the Charleson School District to stop its teaching without approval from parents. Gov. McMaster sent a letter to the school board. It states that CCSD...
FOX Carolina
SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Department of Education Releases End-of-Course and Career Readiness Assessments
Today, the South Carolina Department of Education released statewide public school results for Ready to Work (R2W) and the End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) assessment tests taken for high school courses in school year 2021-22. “We acknowledge the growth and improvement shown in the results as compared to 2021, but we...
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th
Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
Serial killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
South Carolina baby surrendered 1 day after birth under Daniel’s Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South Carolina, under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on Sept. 3, 2022, weighing 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is receiving additional medical care at this time. Under the […]
SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
