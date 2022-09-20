ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

charlestondaily.net

U.S. News Ranks South Carolina 42nd Best State

The latest U.S. News state rankings have been released and South Carolina is ranked 42nd in the nation. This is the same ranking as 2021. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

The University of South Carolina Dance Marathon to Hold Campaign Reveal

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The University of South Carolina Dance Marathon (USCDM) will host its 25th annual Campaign Reveal on Davis Field, located on Greene Street, Wednesday, September 21, 7:30 to 8:30 pm. USCDM, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Dance Marathon program, is the largest student-run philanthropic organization on the university’s...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Fight the Power: Black Columbia artists share experiences on working in the South, Columbia

I was a hip-hop dude performing in Columbia for more than 20 years. I quickly discovered that being a young Black artist, I could always feel that things seemed to be more difficult for me to have outlets to showcase and share my art. Some venues had a "we just don't do rap" policy. Other spots over the years got flat out caught using racist tactics and not wanting any Black folks. It's something that's gotten better but there are still challenges.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Attracting and Retaining Today’s Workforce

As State Treasurer I’ve had the privilege of visiting many successful businesses where I’ve enjoyed meeting with the leadership teams responsible for developing and maintaining their profitable organizations. Many have shared that hiring talented, dedicated employees and retaining them are the key components of their success. They’ve also said that it has become more and more challenging to make these crucial hires and to keep them.
INCOME TAX
Soda City Biz WIRE

Kudzu Staffing-Columbia Branch Celebrates Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening in Lexington

Hill Construction joined the owners of Kudzu Staffing with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Greater Lexington Chamber of Commerce. The Kudzu Staffing Columbia Branch is off Hwy. 1 on Brookside Parkway. Located in The Barn at Brookside multi-tenant office, Kudzu has been serving staffing needs in the Upstate, Columbia, Charleston, Fort Mill as well as Augusta and Savannah, GA since 2006.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster discusses progress of I-26 widening project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The I-26 widening project is underway in the Midlands. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster spoke Wednesday morning about the progress of the estimated $512 million construction. The project will widen 16 miles of the highway between Newberry, Lexington, and Richland Counties. It is expected to be...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC
earnthenecklace.com

Trevor Gibbs Leaving Fox 54: Where Is the Georgia Meteorologist Going?

The Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) residents in Georgia welcomed Trevor Gibbs during the pandemic and were quickly enthralled by the weather anchor. Now the meteorologist is moving on to the next step of his career. Trevor Gibbs announced he is leaving Fox 54 in Augusta in September 2022. WFXG-TV viewers naturally had questions about his departure from the station. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from CSRA. Find out what Trevor Gibbs said about leaving Fox 54.
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
INMAN, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th

Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC military community to hold hiring fair Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community. The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more. Employers are hiring […]
