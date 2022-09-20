ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CP Capital, Greystar to Develop South Carolina Community

The first units are slated for an early 2024 delivery. CP Capital—formerly HQ Real Estate—in a joint venture with Greystar will develop Montague Corners, a 336-unit community in North Charleston, S.C. Groundbreaking is planned for next month. The first units are slated for an early 2024 delivery, with construction set to be wrapped up during the summer of 2024.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
U.S. News Ranks South Carolina 42nd Best State

The latest U.S. News state rankings have been released and South Carolina is ranked 42nd in the nation. This is the same ranking as 2021. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Cypress Development Partners Managing Development of Charleston area Bojangles

COLUMBIA, South Carolina – Cypress Development Partners LLC announces the development of a new Bojangles restaurant for the Charleston MSA. The restaurant will be located on US 52 in Moncks Corner near the Foxbank Plantation master-planned community. Bojangles will lease the building from Columbia-based Cypress Development once construction is...
CHARLESTON, SC
Sweetgrass Vodka opening facility in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston. Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.
CHARLESTON, SC
This South Carolina Town is the Kazoo Capital of the United States

There’s just something about Beaufort, South Carolina. Old oak trees festooned with Spanish moss shade the quaint historic quarter. The words of famed Southern writer Pat Conroy seem to come alive in this place he loved so much. And the tides seem to whisper of ships seeking harbor in days gone past. But, if you listen closer, that might not be history whispering to you. It might be the distinct humming tune of a kazoo instead.
BEAUFORT, SC
Georgetown woman to ‘Swim the Loop’ for Friendship House

GEORGETOWN — One local woman is willing to go the extra mile — or three — to raise funds for a Georgetown nonprofit. Caroline Coleman of Georgetown plans to swim 3.5 miles in the Swim the Loop open water endurance swim held Oct. 9 in Wilmington, N.C., to raise funds for Friendship Place, a Christian-based nonprofit.
GEORGETOWN, SC
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia

 Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
CHARLESTON, SC
What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Fiona?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona, but the beaches will experience some impacts over the next few days. Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it heads towards Bermuda. Although the storm will continue to pull further away from South Carolina, it will generate a lot of wave energy.
CHARLESTON, SC
Filing Notices - Family Dollar (Dorchester)

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Family Dollar Stores of South Carolina LLC. intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and Off premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 5017 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC 29418. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than October 7, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2015259.
CHARLESTON, SC
SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
INMAN, SC

