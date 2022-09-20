Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina City Is Among The Best For Country Music Lovers
If I had to guess which North or South Carolina city made the list for best country music fans, I probably would not have guessed this city. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE this city and get there as often as I can but this was kind of a surprise (to me).
multihousingnews.com
CP Capital, Greystar to Develop South Carolina Community
The first units are slated for an early 2024 delivery. CP Capital—formerly HQ Real Estate—in a joint venture with Greystar will develop Montague Corners, a 336-unit community in North Charleston, S.C. Groundbreaking is planned for next month. The first units are slated for an early 2024 delivery, with construction set to be wrapped up during the summer of 2024.
charlestondaily.net
U.S. News Ranks South Carolina 42nd Best State
The latest U.S. News state rankings have been released and South Carolina is ranked 42nd in the nation. This is the same ranking as 2021. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston cop Dan Hiers, on lam for 17 years, removed from most-wanted list
It has been nearly two decades since the family of Daniel Hiers Jr. has seen or heard from him. The former Charleston police officer accused of killing his wife and sexually molesting a child in 2005 is one of the nation's most-wanted fugitives — or at least he had been.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Soda City Biz WIRE
Cypress Development Partners Managing Development of Charleston area Bojangles
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – Cypress Development Partners LLC announces the development of a new Bojangles restaurant for the Charleston MSA. The restaurant will be located on US 52 in Moncks Corner near the Foxbank Plantation master-planned community. Bojangles will lease the building from Columbia-based Cypress Development once construction is...
Urns, ashes increasingly washing ashore along South Carolina beach
Urns containing human remains have been found on the beach in Myrtle Beach more frequently in the last three years.
counton2.com
Sweetgrass Vodka opening facility in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston. Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.
Thrillist
This South Carolina Town is the Kazoo Capital of the United States
There’s just something about Beaufort, South Carolina. Old oak trees festooned with Spanish moss shade the quaint historic quarter. The words of famed Southern writer Pat Conroy seem to come alive in this place he loved so much. And the tides seem to whisper of ships seeking harbor in days gone past. But, if you listen closer, that might not be history whispering to you. It might be the distinct humming tune of a kazoo instead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Georgetown woman to ‘Swim the Loop’ for Friendship House
GEORGETOWN — One local woman is willing to go the extra mile — or three — to raise funds for a Georgetown nonprofit. Caroline Coleman of Georgetown plans to swim 3.5 miles in the Swim the Loop open water endurance swim held Oct. 9 in Wilmington, N.C., to raise funds for Friendship Place, a Christian-based nonprofit.
The Post and Courier
Former Charleston Naval Hospital owner loses appeal seeking rent money from Fetter Health
NORTH CHARLESTON — A plan to renovate the former Charleston Naval Hospital ended six years ago in bankruptcy and cost Charleston County more than $33 million, but the would-be developers have continued to sue health care providers who expected to be tenants. A lawsuit against nonprofit Fetter Health Care...
Charleston City Paper
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia
Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
WYFF4.com
More than 7,000 Duke Energy customers without power this morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update at 10:40 a.m. Under 100 outages reported. Just under 4,000 customers without power. Duke Energy tells WYFF News 4 that a "critter" made contact with a power line which caused the outage. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said at 9:40 a.m. that crews at the scene expect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
'Critter' causes more than 7,000 customers to lose power Thursday morning in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A "critter" caused more than 7,000 Duke Energy customers to lose power on Thursday morning. The power outage, centered around White Horse Road, started at about 8:30 a.m., and power was restored by 10:30 a.m. Spokesman Ryan Mosier said a squirrel came in contact with power...
This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Tourist Attraction
U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the most popular attractions in each state that draw in visitors from all over.
Charleston marks 33 years since Hurricane Hugo’s historic landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While this year’s Atlantic hurricane season has been mostly quiet, with only seven named storms as we enter peak season, we look to the past for a reminder that it only takes one storm to make it a truly bad hurricane season. That storm – Hurricane Hugo – left its mark […]
The Post and Courier
Acclaimed pitmaster bringing burger and barbecue shop to Charleston this fall
Readers of The Post and Courier’s Food & Dining section have learned a lot about Charleston burgers in the last week. We provided details about Tully’s, the new burger-centric kitchen that has replaced The Royal American as Music Farm’s food vendor, and highlighted 18 of the top burgers in the Charleston area.
counton2.com
What impacts will Charleston see from Hurricane Fiona?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona, but the beaches will experience some impacts over the next few days. Hurricane Fiona is currently a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph as it heads towards Bermuda. Although the storm will continue to pull further away from South Carolina, it will generate a lot of wave energy.
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Family Dollar (Dorchester)
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Family Dollar Stores of South Carolina LLC. intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and Off premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 5017 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC 29418. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than October 7, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2015259.
live5news.com
GRAPHIC: Charleston Co. Man sues Lowe’s after losing part of finger in garden shears accident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gruesome accident at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on James Island left a man missing part of his ring finger, and now he is suing the company to prevent similar accidents at the store in the future. According to attorney Roy Willey, it was...
FOX Carolina
SC senator calls for action after FOX Carolina investigation into assisted living facility’s conditions
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate lawmaker is taking action after a FOX Carolina investigation revealed ongoing issues at an assisted living facility. Sen. Tom Corbin (R) is asking Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, to find ways DHEC can be more proactive in protecting vulnerable adults.
Comments / 0