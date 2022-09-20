Read full article on original website
Coleco
2d ago
Its not a sign of solidarity. They just don't want to risk being locked up with her. I'm sure the Russian league won't miss them.
Brent Richard
2d ago
the team should still go and maybe do a group visit to the jail. they can put money in her commissary account for goodies....oh wait, they don't have those in a prison labor camp. nevermind. stay home!
Lesgo Brandon
2d ago
They could've tried to visit their friend and given her encouragement. Let her know she wasn't completely alone. But I'm sure both of the WNBA fans will be disappointed.
