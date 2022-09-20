ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Coleco
2d ago

Its not a sign of solidarity. They just don't want to risk being locked up with her. I'm sure the Russian league won't miss them.

Brent Richard
2d ago

the team should still go and maybe do a group visit to the jail. they can put money in her commissary account for goodies....oh wait, they don't have those in a prison labor camp. nevermind. stay home!

Lesgo Brandon
2d ago

They could've tried to visit their friend and given her encouragement. Let her know she wasn't completely alone. But I'm sure both of the WNBA fans will be disappointed.

Bossip

Steph Curry Opens Up About ‘The Threat’ Of Donald Trump, Says Biden Administration Rebuffed His Offer To Help Free Brittney Griner

NBA superstar Steph Curry is keeping his thoughts plain about former commander-in-orange-white-nationalist-grief Donald Trump and the “threat” he poses to America. “Take Trump seriously? Of course,” Curry told Rolling Stone in an interview about his activism for the magazine’s October cover story. “Most of his rhetoric—before he was president, during his last four years, and even now, if he tries to run again—has a tone of divisiveness that doesn’t have a place in our country.”
The Spun

WNBA Players Make Decision On Brittney Griner Situation

Over a dozen WNBA players will not return to play in Russia this winter due to the Brittney Griner situation. Three who played on the same Russian team with Griner--Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot-- are among those who will play elsewhere in the coming months, according to the Associated Press.
Deadline

President Biden Meets With Wife Of Imprisoned WNBA Star Brittney Griner In Oval Office

Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA star’s freedom. Separate meetings in the Oval Office were held with Cherelle Griner and Elizabeth Whelan, sister of detained former US Marine Paul Whelan. “We’re going to continue to do everything that we can, working tirelessly every day, to make sure that we get them home,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking on the meeting substance. National security adviser Jake Sullivan joined Biden at the...
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
