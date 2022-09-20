Flags return to full-mast on buildings in Britain and across world after ten days of mourning for the Queen ends - but colours will remain at half-mast on royal buildings for another week
Flags have been returned to full-mast on buildings in Britain and across the world after the 10 day mourning period for the Queen came to an end.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, flags on government buildings and at landmark locations were lowered to half mast in her honour.
But as Her Majesty's funeral yesterday marked the end of a solemn period of mourning, flags have poignantly started to be returned to full-mast around the world as public life resumes.
Flags will remain at half-mast on royal buildings until 8am on September 27, after the final day of royal mourning ends, as the royal family observe an additional week of mourning with no official engagements taking place.
Union flags are traditionally lowered to half-mast following a royal death as a symbol of respect and mourning.
Photos poignantly showed a flag fluttering at full-mast over Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, after 2000 gathered at the church yesterday for the Queen's funeral.
Another photo showed the Union Jack flag flying at full-mast against the backdrop of the London eye, an iconic landmark in a city which has seen thousands of people lining the streets over the last 10 days to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
Flags were also back at full-mast around the world - including at Sydney Harbour bridge, Australia and at the royal palace in Oslo, Norway.
The UK embassy in Berne tweeted: 'As the National Mourning period has come to an end, we now fly our flag at full mast, in honour of our King.'
Meanwhile, the British Embassy in the Netherlands confirmed: 'This morning at 9am, our flags were raised to full mast at the British Embassy in the Hague by British Defence Attaché @PiersStrudwick and at the Ambassador's Residence by Flying Officer, Brad Duesbury.'
The High Commissioner to the Bahamas tweeted: 'As the period of mourning ends, our flag returns to full mast.'
Buildings all over the UK returned flags to full-mast including at Lincolnshire County Council, Sandwell Council in Oldbury, Canterbury Council, Tormead independent school in Surrey, St George's Church in Altrincham, Greater Manchester and across community fire stations at Tyne and Wear.
Official government guidance following the Queen's death on September 8 said: 'Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, all official flags, including the Union Flag, should be half-masted from as soon as possible today until 08.00 the day following The Queen’s State Funeral. Flags may be flown overnight during this period but should remain at half-mast.
'Official flags in this instance are defined as national flags of the home nations, Crown Dependencies and Overseas Territories, Ensigns and Ships’ colours.
'Any non-official flags flying or due to be flown, such as the Rainbow Flag or the Armed Forces Day Flag, should be taken down and replaced with a Union Flag at half-mast. Other official flags scheduled to be flown can be flown as normal, but at half-mast.
'Half-mast means the flag is flown a third of the way down the flagpole from the top, with at least the height of the flag between the top of the flag and the top of the flagpole.
'On poles that are more than 45° from the vertical, flags cannot be flown at half-mast and should not be flown at all.
'The Union Flag must be flown the correct way up - in the half of the flag nearest the flagpole, the wider diagonal white stripe must be above the red diagonal stripe.'
