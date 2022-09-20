Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size
Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
Digital Trends
How GeForce Now is powering Nvidia’s metaverse
Nvidia will soon be powering its version of the metaverse with the same robust infrastructure that powers the company’s GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. Nvidia revealed Omniverse Cloud during its GTC 2022 keynote, which brings Nvidia’s suite of metaverse tools to nearly any PC. Although Omniverse has been...
Digital Trends
What is AMD Smart Access Memory?
It’s been a tumultuous few years for finding new graphics cards for your gaming machine upgrades, but if you’re still planning on an AMD GPU or have recently upgraded your system, then you should know about a not-so-little feature called Smart Access Memory, sometimes abbreviated to SAM. Contents.
notebookcheck.net
ONEXPLAYER mini Pro: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model announced from US$919 with up to 32 GB of RAM
One-netbook has confirmed ONEXPLAYER mini Pro pricing for the new AMD Ryzen 7 6800U model, a day after teasing the device on social media. Additionally, the company has outlined all key specifications, as well as a release date. As we discussed yesterday, the adoption of a Ryzen 7 6800U brings with it the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units (CUs) based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.
notebookcheck.net
LG launches a Best Buy exclusive 17-inch Ultra PC laptop along with the 16-inch version for the U.S. market
Alder Lake AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Geforce Intel Laptop Ryzen (Zen) Thunderbolt. LG launched the 2022 Ultra PC laptops in Europe first around a month ago, and now the premium lineup is coming to the U.S. with 16-inch and 17-inch models. While the 16-inch variant appears to be the same as the European one, the 17-incher is a new addition that replaces the 14-inch model. Also, unlike the European versions that feature AMD processors, the U.S.-exclusive 17-inch model is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-P processors.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080: Release date, price, and specs
The slightly more affordable Ada Lovelace GPUs are set to arrive in November. Built on Nvidia's Ada Lovelace architecture and using TSMC's N4 process. No Founders Edition of the GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB) Now that the dust is starting to settle after Nvidia's GTC 2022 keynote, it's time to take...
notebookcheck.net
MSI announces SPATIUM M570 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD with up to 12 GB/s sequential read speeds
The new models are among the first to feature the latest NVMe 2.0 specs and come with 1 / 2 / 4 TB capacities. A special aluminum heatsink is provided to cool the Phison E26 controller. Top sequential read speeds can reach 12.3 GB/s, while write speeds go up to 10.1 GB/s.
Ready to go Beyond Fast - CORSAIR Announces Compatibility for Nvidia 40-Series Graphics Cards
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the wide ranging compatibility of its array of PC components with Nvidia’s newly announced 40-series graphics cards, including the revolutionary RTX 4090. From power supplies able to drive the world’s most powerful gaming systems, to stylish and capable gaming cases and a huge array of cooling options and accessories, CORSAIR offers the hardware to power, house, and cool the world’s most powerful graphics cards - the way they were meant to be. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005681/en/ CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the wide ranging compatibility of its array of PC components with Nvidia’s newly announced 40-series graphics cards, including the revolutionary RTX 4090. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nvidia unveils DLSS 3 promising 4x frame rate increases for RTX 40-series GPUs
At GTC 2022 Nvidia unveiled the next step for its Deep Learning Super Sampling technology and it promises huge improvements to frame rates thanks to a complete rethinking of how it works. In fact, Nvidia claims its new DLSS 3 is capable of quadrupling frame rates compared to native. This is on top of the new GPUs offering 2–3 times the ray tracing performance (opens in new tab) of the previous generation.
hypebeast.com
NVIDIA Unveils RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Graphics Cards
NVIDIA and its graphics cards continue to push the world of technology forward with power that is climbing exponentially. Amidst the crypto mining craze, graphics cards grew increasingly difficult to find at reasonable prices. Fortunately for consumers, prices have since stabilized and NVIDIA is expanding its offerings with the introduction of its 40 Series, beginning with the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080.
Digital Trends
Even without the RTX 4090, Nvidia is making building a PC much more expensive
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 is on the way. The company revealed as much today during its GeForce Beyond event at GTC 2022. It promises two to four times the performance of the RTX 3090 Ti, which would make it one of the largest jumps we’ve seen in performance between generations.
notebookcheck.net
Asus PN53 mini PCs with AMD Ryzen 6000H get leaked
AMD Leaks / Rumors Mini PC Ryzen (Zen) Zen 3 (Vermeer) Pre-order listings for the unannounced successor of the Asus PN52 mini PCs have been spotted at certain European retailers by keen-eyed redditor users. The PN52 models powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5000H were announced in January 2022 with availability in late Q1, but it looks like Asus is already planning to launch an updated PN53 lineup with AMD’s latest Rembrandt Ryzen 6000H APUs later this year.
Windows 11 just got better for DX11 games and anyone who insists on playing with a controller
DX10 and DX11 games will work better windowed following the Windows 11 2H22 update. The new Windows 11 update is rolling out from today, and if you're a PC gamer with a penchant for windowed gaming or using a controller there are some upgrades in this version you'll want to check out.
Engadget
'Portal' will get ray tracing to show off NVIDIA's 4000-series GPUs
Portal 3 may never happen, but at least we've got a new way to experience the original teleporting puzzle shooter. Today during his GTC keynote, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced Portal with RTX, a mod that adds support for real-time ray tracing and DLSS 3. Judging from the the short trailer, it looks like the Portal we all know and love, except now the lighting around portals bleeds into their surroundings, and just about every surface is deliciously reflective.
Digital Trends
AMD cuts GPU prices at just the right time to pull ahead of Nvidia
AMD has just started lowering the list price of its Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards. Spanning across the entire lineup, the price cuts are significant, and they are already beginning to come into effect. This decision comes at a good time for AMD, but not so much for Nvidia. Soon...
DLSS 3 frame rate booster could come to older Nvidia RTX GPUs – but don’t bet on it being soon
Nvidia DLSS 3 is the company’s new take on frame rate boosting for RTX 4000 graphics cards – and it’s exclusively for those incoming next-gen GPUs – but there’s hope that the tech might come to older RTX GPUs at a later date. Well, sort of, though we’re not overly convinced Nvidia will be in a rush here…
Nvidia RTX 40-series to deliver 'up to 2–3 times increase in ray tracing' performance
There's a lot more to an RT Core with the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, coming October 12. Nvidia has announced a massive bump in ray tracing performance with its next-gen Ada Lovelace graphics cards, and it's not all derived from the huge number of CUDA Cores that Nvidia has stuffed into its next-gen GPU (though it will have up to 18,000 of those).
Nvidia is launching two RTX 4080 graphics cards this November starting at $899
And they're totally different specs: from memory to CUDA Core counts.
GeForce RTX 4090 was overclocked to 3.0GHz in Nvidia's lab
In context: A brief comment during Nvidia's announcement of the RTX 4000 series graphics cards sheds some light on the flagship model's overclocking potential. It isn't unprecedented, strictly speaking, but it could push some new boundaries for the latest GPU tech, depending on future details, such as what kind of cooling it required.
Finally, a keyboard glitter mod that doesn't hold back
Keyboards are one of the easiest parts of your PC gaming setup to really dial into your own style. First you get to choose what kind of feel you're after, whether you want something specifically for gaming (opens in new tab) or you're a die-hard mechanical (opens in new tab) deviant. There are even analogue solutions like our favourite gaming keyboard the Wooting Two He (opens in new tab), for those who really want to feel their keys. But the choices don't end there.
