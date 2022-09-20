MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the wide ranging compatibility of its array of PC components with Nvidia’s newly announced 40-series graphics cards, including the revolutionary RTX 4090. From power supplies able to drive the world’s most powerful gaming systems, to stylish and capable gaming cases and a huge array of cooling options and accessories, CORSAIR offers the hardware to power, house, and cool the world’s most powerful graphics cards - the way they were meant to be. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005681/en/ CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced the wide ranging compatibility of its array of PC components with Nvidia’s newly announced 40-series graphics cards, including the revolutionary RTX 4090. (Photo: Business Wire)

COMPUTERS ・ 13 HOURS AGO