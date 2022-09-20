Read full article on original website
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Reveals Pop-Punk Past, Covers Blink-182 With Anthony Vincent
Everyone has to start somewhere, and before Trivium's Matt Heafy delivered some of the most killer gutturals in metal, he actually was a pop-punk kid. Heafy shared his past while highlighting a new collaboration he did with Ten Second Songs mastermind Anthony Vincent, with the pair teaming up to cover Blink-182's "dammit" in 20 different styles.
Johnny Cash Once Gave His Bass Player Money For Lessons When He Realized The Guy Couldn’t Play Upright Bass
You’re a struggling musician who is looking to make some cash in anyway possible, playing small gigs with some house bands here and there. Then, all of a sudden your buddy recommends you to arguably the most influential and recognizable country artists of all time…. Well that’s exactly what...
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Wendy Dio says Ronnie James Dio "was always overlooked" during his lifetime
The widow of hard rock/heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio discusses his legacy ahead of the release of the Dio: Dreamers Never Die documentary
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
‘Gene Simmons Likes Giving Me a Hard Time’ Says Dave Mustaine
Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recalled two thought-provoking experiences with Gene Simmons, saying the Kiss icon appeared to enjoy giving him a "hard time." In a recent episode of Pandora’s Tales From the Metalverse (video below), Mustaine recalled how he'd been taken aback during a press event when he felt Simmons had insulted the memory of his late Metallica colleague Cliff Burton.
John Bonham’s Grandson Jager Henry Drops Pop-Punk Song ‘Hate Me’
Jager Henry is the grandson of the late, great John Bonham, and he's continuing his family's musical legacy by creating his own songs. Today (Sept. 15), he's added to his catalog with a new pop-punk track called "Hate Me." Unlike his father Jason Bonham and his grandfather before him, Henry's...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren Pays Tribute to Late Soilwork Bandmate David Andersson
Dirk Verbeuren, the Belgian musician who's currently the drummer in Megadeth, has given a touching remembrance of David Andersson, the Swedish guitarist who recently died at the age of 47. Verbeuren and Andersson were bandmates in the melodic death metal band Soilwork until Verbeuren left the group in 2016. Andersson...
10 of the Best Rock ‘n’ Roll Bassists: From Paul McCartney to Flea
It’s hard to ignore an incredible wailing guitar solo or poignant lyrics accompanied by a heartbreaking vocal, but one aspect of music that is deeply integral to the makings of a great song and yet is often underappreciated is the bass. Whether it’s Paul McCartney’s hypnotic riff on “Come...
Neal Schon Responds to Steve Perry’s Journey Lawsuit – ‘What a Bunch of Total Crap’
Journey guitarist Neal Schon has responded to former vocalist Steve Perry's recent lawsuit against him and keyboardist Jonathan Cain, calling the claim a "bunch of total crap." Perry's suit claims that Schon and Cain registered 20 of Journey's most successful hits through their company Freedom JN LLC in 2020 for...
Guitar World Magazine
Producer Ken Scott on the making of David Bowie and Mick Ronson’s most iconic albums
Scott takes us back to a febrile moment in rock history when David Bowie and the trailblazing Mick Ronson’s talents combined for Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust. David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, to give it its full title, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It’s the record that cemented Bowie’s status as an international superstar, selling more than 7 million copies, and it is second only to Let’s Dance [1983] in terms of Bowie’s most successful records.
Steve Perry Suing Two Journey Members Over Song Trademarks
Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has taken issue with one of the band's current business practices and has filed a petition to cancel the trademark registrations filed by two of the band's other members back in 2020. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Perry filed the petition against longtime Journey members...
Jimmy Page Once Explained the Reason Led Zeppelin Couldn’t Replace John Bonham
Led Zeppelin broke up rather than soldier on after John Bonham died, and Jimmy Page once revealed the real reason they couldn’t replace him.
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Which Part of New Song He Improvised in the Studio
There are pros at work on Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9 album, with some of the biggest names in rock history collaborating with the Prince of Darkness on his latest effort. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard to promote the new record, producer Andrew Watt revealed exactly how both Ozzy and guest guitarist Jeff Beck were able to elevate the album's title track based out of their own improvisation and dedication to their craft.
Guitar World Magazine
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it
With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
Words & Music, May 1965 is a captivating examination of Lou Reed's early talent
Words & Music, May 1965 features demos of Lou Reed songs that became cornerstones of the alternative music pantheon
Slipknot Fan Apparently Owns Biggest Collection of Band’s Masks in the World
There are some music fans out there who don't just love and follow a band, but collect memorabilia and other items related to them as well. One Slipknot fan claims that he owns the biggest collection of replicas of the band's masks in the world, and from the looks of it, he probably does.
How Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne Learned to Scream
Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity is the latest metal musician to join us for an episode of How I Learned to Scream. Stanne’s introduction to extreme vocals came from a few sources. He credits Bathory and Grotesque for getting him interested in harsh vocals, but Mille Petrozza from Kreator was Stanne’s watershed artist.
Ghost Just Earned Their First Song on Billboard’s Hot 100 Song Chart
Ghost continue to reap the benefits of their recent viral success — the rockers have now earned their first-ever song on Billboard's Hot 100 Songs chart with "Mary on a Cross," which has entered at No. 90. The single came out in 2019, but thanks to being featured in...
