Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
‘Gene Simmons Likes Giving Me a Hard Time’ Says Dave Mustaine

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recalled two thought-provoking experiences with Gene Simmons, saying the Kiss icon appeared to enjoy giving him a "hard time." In a recent episode of Pandora’s Tales From the Metalverse (video below), Mustaine recalled how he'd been taken aback during a press event when he felt Simmons had insulted the memory of his late Metallica colleague Cliff Burton.
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Producer Ken Scott on the making of David Bowie and Mick Ronson’s most iconic albums

Scott takes us back to a febrile moment in rock history when David Bowie and the trailblazing Mick Ronson’s talents combined for Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust. David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, to give it its full title, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. It’s the record that cemented Bowie’s status as an international superstar, selling more than 7 million copies, and it is second only to Let’s Dance [1983] in terms of Bowie’s most successful records.
Steve Perry Suing Two Journey Members Over Song Trademarks

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has taken issue with one of the band's current business practices and has filed a petition to cancel the trademark registrations filed by two of the band's other members back in 2020. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Perry filed the petition against longtime Journey members...
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Which Part of New Song He Improvised in the Studio

There are pros at work on Ozzy Osbourne's Patient Number 9 album, with some of the biggest names in rock history collaborating with the Prince of Darkness on his latest effort. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard to promote the new record, producer Andrew Watt revealed exactly how both Ozzy and guest guitarist Jeff Beck were able to elevate the album's title track based out of their own improvisation and dedication to their craft.
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it

With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
How Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne Learned to Scream

Mikael Stanne from Dark Tranquillity is the latest metal musician to join us for an episode of How I Learned to Scream. Stanne’s introduction to extreme vocals came from a few sources. He credits Bathory and Grotesque for getting him interested in harsh vocals, but Mille Petrozza from Kreator was Stanne’s watershed artist.
