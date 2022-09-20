This Is The Richest Person In Ohio

Photo: Getty Images

Forbes recently discovered there are 748 billionaires populating America . Combined, the richest billionaires in each state are worth a collective $1.4 trillion. These individuals have made their money in everything from agriculture to video games.

Although billionaires can be found in 42 of the 50 states, most call one of four states their home: California (with 186 billionaire residents), New York (with 135 billionaire residents), Florida (with 78 billionaire residents) and Texas (with 67 billionaire residents). On the other hand, eight states have no billionaire residents at all: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Vermont and West Virginia.

So, who's the richest billionaire in Ohio? Les Wexner , according to Forbes .

Wexner, who lives in New Albany , is worth roughly $5.8 billion. The source of that wealth is retail. Here's what Forbes had to say about him:

"Wexner, the former CEO and founder of L Brands, has severed nearly all ties with the retail empire he built over more than five decades. He dumped some 30 million shares in mid-2021 amid ongoing scrutiny over his relationship with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and now owns less than 2% of the Victoria Secret and Bath & Body Works parent company."