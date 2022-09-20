Read full article on original website
Cole Beasley makes solid first impression with Bucs, but will he play Sunday?
TAMPA — If his second full day as a Bucs employee is any sign, newest receiver Cole Beasley is making a solid transition from unsigned free agency to NFL rigor. But whether Beasley is elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s home opener against the Packers remains unclear.
AthlonSports.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Signing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
Wide receiver depth isn't a strength of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at least not right now. But that will soon change. The Bucs are signing a veteran wide receiver this Tuesday. That receiver is Cole Beasley. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, seeing that he...
ESPN
Source: NFL warns Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bruce Arians over sideline conduct in Week 2
TAMPA, Fla. -- The NFL sent former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians a warning about his conduct on the sideline in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, telling him future similar conduct will result in discipline for him and the club, a source told ESPN on Wednesday. Arians,...
Look: Cole Beasley Got Off To Rough Start With Buccaneers
Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
NFL
NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints
The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers former head coach Bruce Arians for his role in Sunday's skirmish with the New Orleans Saints that led to Mike Evans' one-game suspension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that the league sent Arians, now serving...
Bucs’ Donovan Smith returns to practice; Julio Jones, Chris Godwin still out
TAMPA — Tom Brady may have a little more time to deliver the football Sunday against the Packers. Left tackle Donovan Smith, who suffered a hyperextended right elbow in the Bucs’ 19-3 win at Dallas in Week 1, returned to practice Thursday for the first time since he was injured.
AthlonSports.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Expected To Be 'Sidelined' 1 Month With Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense will not be at full strength for the next few weeks of the 2022 season. Veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has suffered a foot injury. He is going to miss the next month or so. Hick tore the plantar fascia in his foot. The injury...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette continues to log limited practices with a hamstring injury. Last week he was a full go against the New Orleans Saints after a week of limited practices, and this appears to be more of the same. Our models expect him to handle 18.1 rushing attempts and catch 3.5 passes against the Packers.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Mike Evans' suspension upheld by NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will be suspended for Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Evans' appeal of his one-game suspension was denied on Wednesday, and he has now been officially ruled out of Week 3's clash with the Packers. Evans will return for Week 4's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Evans unavailable and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) both dealing with injuries, Tampa Bay's three-wide sets on Sunday might consist of Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller.
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman 'didn't get a call' to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley
The phone did not ring for Julian Edelman. Earlier this offseason, the ex-receiver hinted at the possibility of coming out of retirement to either rejoin the Patriots or possibly even be the latest New England legend to take his talents down to Tampa to join Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers. However, that doesn't seem to be in the cards as the 2022 campaign rolls around, despite the Bucs currently being in the market for some help at receiver.
Bucs vs. Packers injury report: 4 players upgraded for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers, and there’s some good news on both sides of the ball. Four players saw upgraded practice participation Thursday, as cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), center Robert Hainsey (knee) and wide...
