Tampa, FL

AthlonSports.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Signing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

Wide receiver depth isn't a strength of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at least not right now. But that will soon change. The Bucs are signing a veteran wide receiver this Tuesday. That receiver is Cole Beasley. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, seeing that he...
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Got Off To Rough Start With Buccaneers

Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hamstring) limited again on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette continues to log limited practices with a hamstring injury. Last week he was a full go against the New Orleans Saints after a week of limited practices, and this appears to be more of the same. Our models expect him to handle 18.1 rushing attempts and catch 3.5 passes against the Packers.
numberfire.com

Buccaneers' Mike Evans' suspension upheld by NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will be suspended for Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Evans' appeal of his one-game suspension was denied on Wednesday, and he has now been officially ruled out of Week 3's clash with the Packers. Evans will return for Week 4's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Evans unavailable and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) both dealing with injuries, Tampa Bay's three-wide sets on Sunday might consist of Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller.
CBS Sports

Julian Edelman 'didn't get a call' to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay before the Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley

The phone did not ring for Julian Edelman. Earlier this offseason, the ex-receiver hinted at the possibility of coming out of retirement to either rejoin the Patriots or possibly even be the latest New England legend to take his talents down to Tampa to join Tom Brady as a member of the Buccaneers. However, that doesn't seem to be in the cards as the 2022 campaign rolls around, despite the Bucs currently being in the market for some help at receiver.
