Immokalee, FL

Investigators seek tips in 2007 fatal Immokalee mobile home arson

By Victoria Costa
 2 days ago
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The search continues for information regarding a fatal mobile home arson investigation in Immokalee 15 years ago.

On March 4, 2007, around 2:15 AM, deputies responded to 713 2nd Avenue, where a mobile home trailer was completely engulfed in flames.

At the time of the fire, ten people were sleeping inside the trailer. Three victims were brought to Lee Memorial, three were brought to NCH, and four were found deceased inside.

27-year-old Emiliano Lopez Figaroa died in the hospital from his injuries.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or make a tip online.

