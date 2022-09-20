SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 09/18/22 at 5:44 a.m., Vermont State Police were contacted by a homeowner in the area of Cross Road in the town of Jay, Vermont, reporting their home had been broken into. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Pictures of the suspect were captured. Anyone with information and/or can identify the suspect, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.

JAY, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO