Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington’s Perkins Pier
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stolen vehicle was found burning early Thursday morning at Perkins Pier in Burlington. Firefighters say they found a Toyota Highlander fully engulfed in flames around 1:51 a.m. Crews say no one was inside at the time and the car was towed away. The fire is...
mynbc5.com
Man killed, another in custody after fatal shooting in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Vt. — Vermont State Police have arrested 61 year old Michael Chadwick of Brownington on a second degree murder charge for the killing of 42 year old Mark P. Benjamin in the town of Belvidere. The scene is no longer active and there is no danger to the...
mychamplainvalley.com
Police say St. Albans man behind UVM thefts
Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police said a St. Albans man has been identified as a suspect in several thefts and attempted thefts on campus. On September 6, campus police approached Zachariah Parker, 42, as he was cutting the lock off a student’s bike. When questioned, Parker gave a false name to officers. Police also found tools and car keys in Parker’s possession that were allegedly stolen in Franklin County.
1 person dead, 1 facing murder charge following shooting in Lamoille County town
Few details were available Wednesday afternoon following an incident that drew Vermont State Police to Belvidere. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 person dead, 1 facing murder charge following shooting in Lamoille County town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Man charged with second degree murder in Belvidere shooting pleads not guilty
BELVIDERE, Vt. — A Vermont man was arraigned Thursday in Lamoille County in connection with a fatal shooting in Belvidere. Sixty-one-year-old Michael Chadwick, of Brownington, pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed 42-year-old Mark Benjamin on Wednesday. The judge ordered...
Bolton hunter charged in Huntington shooting accident
Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton is charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bolton hunter charged in Huntington shooting accident.
WCAX
Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
mynbc5.com
UVM student robbed at gunpoint in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery involving a University of Vermont student. Police said the male student was near St. Paul and Maple Streets on Saturday around midnight when the robbery occurred. The student wasn’t hurt during the incident. The University later sent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past weekend. According to UVM Police, the incident happened around midnight Saturday near St. Paul and Maple streets. Channel 3 News has learned that the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team.
mynbc5.com
Two men charged in high-speed wrong-way crash in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — Two men have been charged in a high-speed crash in July that sent a family to the hospital. Essex police say that on July 16, Jean Duga, 34, of Underhill, was driving 97 miles per hour on Route 289 when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a family of five head-on.
WCAX
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital
Police arrested a man who they say fired shots during a fight in Derby Line. The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making the trip. The Vermont building at the fair hosts many vendors from the state and the event brings in over a million dollars in revenue.
mychamplainvalley.com
Man sought after Battery Park stabbing injures two
Burlington, VT — Burlington Police are looking for a man who was allegedly involved in an incident at Battery Park that left two women with stab wounds. Police say a 35-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest, and her 59-year-old mother suffered hand lacerations. Police initially were able to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Police arrest Vermont man accused of firing shots during fight
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital. After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a family of five to the hospital. The Big E event in Springfield Ma. brings in Vermont vendors, but some aren't making...
newportdispatch.com
2 deaths reported in Killington Motel
KILLINGTON — Authorities continue to investigate two deaths that occurred at the Killington Motel on Saturday. VSP was notified at approximately 7:00 p.m. that a woman, later identified as Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton, and a man, later identified as Thomas Dodge, 53, were found unresponsive in their motel room.
mynbc5.com
Vermont sheriff candidate breaks silence amid investigation into rough handling of detainee
A candidate for sheriff in one Vermont county is breaking his silence, more than a month after video surfaced that showed him appearing to mistreat a handcuffed and seemingly intoxicated man who was in custody. The candidate for Franklin County Sheriff, former captain John Grismore, insists the segment of video...
Barton Chronicle
VSP Derby request information on Jay break in.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the 09/18/22 at 5:44 a.m., Vermont State Police were contacted by a homeowner in the area of Cross Road in the town of Jay, Vermont, reporting their home had been broken into. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Pictures of the suspect were captured. Anyone with information and/or can identify the suspect, please contact the Vermont State Police-Derby Barracks/Trooper Kali Lindor at 802-334-8881.
Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force
The Burlington and Winooski police departments and the Vermont State Police are among the members of a new Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force, according to an announcement on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Federal and local law enforcement form Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force.
mynbc5.com
Man who mistook fellow hunter for a bear charged in shooting incident
HUNTINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man who shot a fellow hunter after he mistook him for a bear has been charged with aggravated assault and negligent use of a gun. The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife said Alex Gaudette, 25, of Bolton, shot James Cameron, 35, of Fairfax, while the two were out hunting on private land in the town of Huntington earlier this month.
mynbc5.com
Police arrest man who fired gun, threatened to kill others in Derby
DERBY, Vt. — A Vermont man is facing several charges after shots were fired in Derby Line on Sunday. Police said Tucker Jacobs, 25, was involved in a domestic dispute around 3 p.m. on Sunday when he threatened to kill others while firing a gun. After a brief search,...
WCAX
Missing woman found dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing woman has been found dead in Burlington. On Friday evening, Burlington Police heard from the concerned loved ones of 31-year-old Ryann J. Collins, stating that she had been missing since earlier in the day. Burlington Police say Saturday evening, information led officers to the...
Comments / 0