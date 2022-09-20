Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Bridgeway’s West Central Illinois ROSC to Host Recovery Walk During National Recovery Month
Bridgeway’s West Central Illinois ROSC is hosting its second annual Recovery Walk on Sunday, September 25th in downtown Galesburg to celebrate National Recovery Month. This event will feature a recovery walk beginning at 1:15pm at the square in downtown Galesburg, followed by a recovery speaker, snack bar, and recovery resources.
977wmoi.com
City of Monmouth in Preliminary Design of Downtown Water Main Repair and Revitalization Project
Monmouth City Council has approved the selection of the engineering firm of Woodard and Curran for the water main construction project before moving forward with the downtown square revitalization, says City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:. “About a year and a half ago, Congress passed, and the President signed the American Rescue...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Fire Chief Rexroat Urges College Students to Practice Fire Safety
September is Campus Fire Safety month and Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat is reminding all college students to practice fire safety all year long:. “We just want to remind students at Monmouth College or any college that students may be attending make sure you know a way out of the building. All the dorms actually have sprinklers now and so they are much safer than they were a long time ago, but that is no excuse to not know your way out and not know what to do during a fire. Just want to urge everybody to be safe, watch what you are cooking if you have a microwave or hot plate in your room, be very careful with what you are doing and know how to get out and what to do during a fire.”
977wmoi.com
Improvements on Tap at the Warren County Courthouse
A number of projects within Warren County and at the Courthouse were approved by the Board at the recent meeting, explains Chairman Mike Pearson:. “The building of a bridge in Ellison Township was approved. Also, we have been studying, and this is American Rescue Funds, the generator is questionable at the jail and the courthouse; essentially, we approved a generator contact to put a generator at the courthouse and the reason is because the courthouse power also feeds the jail, so one generator does both jobs. We also talked about potential masonry work on the courthouse. There was also discussion on the county farm lease. We will have a soil test done as soon as the crop comes out and then next month, we will advertise for bids for the county farm to be farmed.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Board Passes Balanced Budget
Following a public hearing on a tentative budget and an appropriation ordinance, the Monmouth-Roseville Board of Education approved a balanced budget for the district, shares Superintendent Ed Fletcher:. “We have a balanced budget, so there is no deficit reduction plan required. We are doing well on that end of the...
977wmoi.com
Knox Sustainability Efforts Win National Attention
Knox College’s sustainability efforts make a difference on campus, and they’ve also received national recognition from The Princeton Review and the Sierra Club. The Princeton Review selected Knox as one of 422 “Green Colleges” in its 2022 edition of the Guide to Green Colleges. According to the Review, selection is based on “how well a school is preparing students for employment in the clean-energy economy of the 21st century as well as for citizenship in a world now defined by environmental concerns and opportunities.” At Knox, this is evidenced by the regular supply of resources that encourage environmental progress on campus to the Student Senate, environmental studies majors, and other sustainability groups.
977wmoi.com
West Central Football Keeps Rolling With a 68-14 Road Win at Peoria Heights
The West Central High School 8-man football team is off to a red hot start this season, opening their 2022 campaign with an undefeated 4-0 record. The Heat have scored 60 or more points in all of their games this season, including Saturday’s 68-14 win over Peoria Heights. Head Coach, Jason Kirby, says the leadership of the seniors on the team, has played a large part in the team’s success.
977wmoi.com
Warren-Henderson Relay for Life This Saturday at Sunny Lane
The annual Warren-Henderson County Relay for Life event at Sunny Lane Field in Monmouth will be held Saturday, September 24th from 4 to 7:30 pm. American Cancer Society Senior Development Manager Stacey Dutton has the timeline of events:. “We will of course have our opening ceremony and the Monmouth-Roseville choir...
IN THIS ARTICLE
977wmoi.com
OSF General Surgeon Dr. Jerry Mitchell Announces Retirement
Long-time medical provider serving the Monmouth, Galesburg, and surrounding communities, General Surgeon Dr. Jerry Mitchell announced he will retire at the end of September, informs OSF Holy Family and St. Mary President and CEO Lisa Dekezel:. “He has provided many years of wonderful service. We have so much respect for...
977wmoi.com
Enjoy a Fun-Filled Night with the Family at the Warren County YMCA
The Warren County YMCA will host their first annual family fun night on Saturday, October 8th from 5 to 7 pm. Healthy Living Director Staci Bass previews the activities slated to occur for the community event:. “We have a bunch of bounce houses. We of course will have swimming. We...
977wmoi.com
Charles L. Randall
Charles L. Randall, 91, of Knoxville, Illinois, died peacefully with his family by his side, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Richard Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, Illinois. Charlie was born May 23, 1931 in Galesburg, the son of Sherrill Woolsey and Mildred Olive (Wyman) Randall. After graduating from Knoxville High School in 1949, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp on September 13, 1949. Notably, he served in Korea at the Battle of Incheon and the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant on December 19, 1952. After returning home, Charlie began his career at OMC Gale Products. He married Bonnie Lee Shriber, the one and only love of his life on April 22, 1955 at the First Christian Church in Galesburg, Illinois. Charlie retired as a foreman when the factory closed in 1983. Charlie enjoyed baseball and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He also enjoyed playing pitch and poker — once playing in the World Series of Poker main event. Holding a great appreciation for nature, he loved to garden, and relished in his memories of fishing trips in Alma, Wisconsin. But by far his greatest passion in life was spending time with his family.
977wmoi.com
3rd Annual Outdoorsmen Heritage Festival Set for Oct. 1
Friends of Henderson County Wildlife is excited to put on the 3rd Annual Outdoorsmen Heritage Festival. This event celebrates our local Natural Resources and helps pass on Outdoorsmen Heritage to our future generation. Youth of all ages and adults can participate in Experience Stations where they will partake in many of the activities our local Natural Resources provide including:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
977wmoi.com
Zoning Draft Public Hearing This Wednesday at Warren County Courthouse
The Warren County Zoning Board of Appeals will have a public hearing this Wednesday, September 21st regarding the proposed zoning changes, shares Buildings and Grounds Chairman Sean Cavanaugh:. “Our old zoning, there was some contradiction, and it didn’t cover things that people didn’t know needed to be covered 20 years...
977wmoi.com
Colleen Dugan
Colleen Dugan, 69, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, 4:00 AM at Hawthorne Inn, Galesburg. Colleen was born on January 21, 1953 in Kewanee. She was the daughter of Donald James, Sr. and Beverly Louise (Boyd) Kane. She married Robert G. “Bob” Dugan on July 6, 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together, they celebrated 20 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2020. Colleen is survived by her sons, Greg (Diana) Ruetz of Knoxville and Shannon Ruetz of Galesburg; step-son, Brent Dugan of Galesburg; siblings, Nancy (Dan) Westervelt of Fairport, NY and Daniel Kane of Pittsford, NY; grandchildren, Makayla Huff, Brayden Ruetz, Ashtyn Ruetz, Tyler Dugan, Luke Dugan and Jake Dugan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings Donald Kane, Jr. and Kathi Waldorf.
977wmoi.com
Richard “David” Quinn
Richard “David” Quinn, 85, of Macomb, IL, passed away on September 17, 2022 at his home. He was born on June 16th, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Paul J. Quinn and Myrtle (Reichert) Quinn. David had a passion for rowing and while in high school, he...
977wmoi.com
Catherine Elizabeth Shragal
Catherine Elizabeth Shragal, 94, passed away peacefully at 5:50 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her daughter’s home with her family by her side. Catherine was born February 3, 1928, in Farmington, Illinois the daughter of John Ivan and Sylvia Jane (Liker) Bruketta. She married the love of her life, Robert Shragal on August 14, 1948, in Canton, Illinois. They shared 70 years together before his passing on June 22, 2018.
977wmoi.com
Wayne Melvin Hallstrom
Wayne Melvin Hallstrom, age 83, of rural Knoxville, IL passed away on Tuesday September 20, 2022. He was born on November 23, 1938, the son of Elmer and Winnie (Van Drunen) Hallstrom. He attended Galesburg High School and graduated in 1957. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Army from December 13, 1961 to November 30, 1967 and achieved the rank of Specialist (E4). He was Honorably discharged on November 30, 1967. He married Mary Jean Murphy on September 1, 1962. They were married for 55 years until she passed away on February 17, 2018.
977wmoi.com
Clarence A. “Sam” Collins
Mr. Clarence A. “Sam” Collins, 91, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away at 1:00 am Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at his home. Sam was born December 27, 1930, in LaHarpe, Illinois the son of Harry and Mary (Melvin) Collins. He married Joan Christianson in Galesburg on November 2, 1951. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2021.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth College Emeritus Classics Professor is Co-Editor of New Book on Roman Poet Ovid
A collaboration between a Monmouth College emeritus classics professor and a faculty member at DePauw University has led to a recently published book, which offers a fresh look at the ancient Roman author Ovid. Brill Academic Publishers, a Dutch international academic publisher founded in 1683 in Leiden, Netherlands, has published...
977wmoi.com
Public Assistance Needed in Locating Suspects Wanted for Car Burglarizing
The Warren County Crimestoppers is offering a $300.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of two male subjects wanted for burglarizing parked cars Sept. 19th. The suspects were driving a dark colored compact car and both wore hoodies. Please call Crimestoppers 309-734-9363. NO CALLER ID, YOU REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
Comments / 0