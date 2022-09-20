September is Campus Fire Safety month and Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat is reminding all college students to practice fire safety all year long:. “We just want to remind students at Monmouth College or any college that students may be attending make sure you know a way out of the building. All the dorms actually have sprinklers now and so they are much safer than they were a long time ago, but that is no excuse to not know your way out and not know what to do during a fire. Just want to urge everybody to be safe, watch what you are cooking if you have a microwave or hot plate in your room, be very careful with what you are doing and know how to get out and what to do during a fire.”

