The CFO of recruiting firm True on what qualities Fortune 500 companies look for in execs
“Data is critical to everything we do as a firm, and a personal passion of mine is data efficacy,” says Kate Vanek, the newly appointed global chief operating officer (COO) and CFO at True, an executive-level recruiting and talent management firm. True recruits executives for clients including Disney, Walmart,...
Retail Media Ad Revenue and E-Commerce Sales Keep Chugging Along
Retail media and e-commerce are a growing piece of the global economy, although the categories will grow more incrementally than in previous years now that China's e-commerce market has matured—and digital advertising growth is dimming amidst the recession. That is, according to GroupM's This Year Next Year 2022 E-Commerce and Retail Media Forecast.
Climate Publisher Grist Elevates Its EIC to CEO as It Eyes Expansion
The nonprofit publisher Grist, which reports on climate change and its solutions, announced Tuesday that it has named Nikhil Swaminathan as its new chief executive officer. He began the role on Monday, Sept. 19.
The Speed of Culture: Staying Culturally Relevant as a Brand Today
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Dr. Marcus Collins joins Matt Britton to discuss how...
Snap, TikTok Are Among Walmart Connect’s New Innovation Partners
Retail media platform Walmart Connect added an innovation partner category to its service, solution and technology partners, and...
JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR
CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
DigiLens Hires AR Industry Pioneer to Lead Next Phase of Market Growth
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- DigiLens Inc., an innovator in head-worn holographic smart glasses and a leader in waveguide technology, today announced that Brian Hamilton has joined the company as Vice-President, Sales & Marketing. As a former co-founder and C-suite executive of RealWear along with his previous senior sales role at Daqri, Inc., Hamilton is a recognized pioneer and leader in the deployment of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR and VR) and voice-enabled wearable computing across manufacturing, healthcare, education, automotive, oil and gas, logistics, IT, telecoms and entertainment verticals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005278/en/ Brian Hamilton, VP of Sales & Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)
Costa Coffee Taps Wunderman Thompson to Drive Global Growth
British chain Costa Coffee has appointed Wunderman Thompson as its global agency of record for brand strategy. The WPP agency will also serve as the brand’s creative agency in the U.K, taking over from BBH London, which was working with it on a project basis.
Havas Bolsters Ecommerce Arm With Expert Edge Acquisition
With Euromonitor pitting the global e-commerce market to expand by $1 trillion by 2025, Havas Group has acquired consultancy Expert Edge to boost its credentials in the space.
The Parent Company Melds Cannabis and Gaming Worlds With FaZe Rain Collaboration
Cannabis and celebrities go together like blunts and snacks, with movie stars, rappers, rockers, TV hosts and other famous faces crowding into the space.
Retail Tech: Bloomingdale’s Debuts Virtual Store, Amazon Acquires Robotics Firm
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Virtual stores Bloomingdale’s/Emperia In celebration of its 150-year anniversary, Bloomingdale’s is introducing a new, futuristic virtual store designed by Emperia, a virtual reality technology developer for the retail, fashion, and art sectors. The virtual store will feature exclusive collections from brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo and Baccarat. The retailer is introducing the virtual store during New York Fashion Week as part of one of its biggest anniversary campaigns, featuring celebrations across the U.S., including acclaimed designers, exclusive merchandise and...
Creative Flavor: Veronica Elizondo Helps Brands Emotionally Connect With Culture
Turning a relatable moment into an effective ad comes with its own set of challenges. How niche can the observation be? Is it timely or evergreen? Should this brand even be a part of this conversation?.
Patagonia Climbs Into Lead for Purpose-driven Companies to Follow
Sports metaphors are often the stuff of narrative clichés, but in the wake of Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard's announcement last week that the company would transfer its full ownership to a nonprofit trust, a climbing metaphor is apt. Patagonia is most definitely climbing into the lead, not just for other purpose-driven companies but also for reforming capitalism.
A Flamingo, Peacock and Hedgehog Walk Into a Home: Behind One Furniture Retailer’s Marketing Pivot
Though furniture retail is a crowded market, many businesses in the category saw a surge in demand during the pandemic as more people stayed indoors and reassessed their homes. Since then, as home furnishing sales cool down amid rising inflation and a cost of living crisis, retailers have had to find new ways to stand out from the competition.
Hearst Magazines Hires Lisa Ryan Howard as Chief Global Revenue Officer
The privately held media company Hearst Corporation, whose magazines division houses titles including Cosmopolitan, Esquire and Good Housekeeping, has hired Lisa Ryan Howard to serve as its new executive vice president, chief global revenue officer, Adweek has learned. Howard will begin the role Oct. 3.
Colle McVoy Joins Stagwell’s Constellation Collective
Colle McVoy has joined Stagwell’s Constellation collective of agencies. The Minneapolis creative agency joins 72andSunny, Brand Citizens, Harris Poll, Hecho Studios, Instrument, Redscout and Team Enterprises to help solve business problems. Created in 2020, Constellation is Stagwell’s solution to help tackle complex client needs and solve business problems with...
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Elvis, Stagwell, Team One & More
Fall is upon us and agencies around the world are entering Q4 with some big moves across the board. This week, we have strategic acquisitions, agency of record appointments and exciting announcements for the coming months. BAM Strategy. BAM Strategy chose Sounder as its new market intelligence partner for audio...
Sandy Archila
Sandy Archila is head of digital marketing and social media at Legendary Entertainment and oversees all digital marketing efforts across film and television. She has held previous brand and digital marketing leadership roles at STARZ, FX Networks and ABC Television.
Macy’s Sustainability Roadmap Is Here
Over the past year, home goods companies ranging from small direct-to-consumer brands like Parachute to major companies such as Ikea and Crate & Barrel have made commitments to improving the circularity of their products. Now Macy’s joins them with a host of sustainability initiatives aimed at improving circularity through the retailer’s value chain. As part of its Mission Every One social purpose platform, Macy’s has taken steps to improve the circularity of its products, such as joining the nonprofit Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The foundation is focused on accelerating and enabling the growth of a circular economy by providing resources for circular...
