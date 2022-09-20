ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

K9 assists Columbia County Sheriff's Office in search for skeletal remains

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search on Tuesday of an area near the Columbia - Baker County line after human remains were found. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m. on Monday, a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
