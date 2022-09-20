Leroy Allen Welch of Douglas, 39, a convicted felon who previously spent five years in prison on local burglary convictions, is back behind bars after being accused of telling two individuals he would “shoot them in their face” and then firing a gun near both men. The victims also reported that Welch made several other remarks, one in which he allegedly threatened to "disassemble their bodies and spread them across the county."

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO