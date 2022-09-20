ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, GA

Comments / 6

Katrina Hulett
1d ago

this is truthfully a tragedy however it happens too commonly around South Georgia. my question is where was the jailers That was supposed to be keeping a routine check on their inmates there should be a log or a camera the details who was on guard that is who I would hold responsible for this man being found dead in a Cell alone at his age forget the race the issue is why is people not complying with what they applied to do job wise

Reply
4
Related
The Georgia Sun

Bibb County man arrested after shootout with deputies

A Bibb County man is in jail after a traffic stop that led to a shootout with deputies Wednesday. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver later identified as 31-year-old Dale Watson, of Bibb County for a traffic violation.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Omega man sentenced to 25 years in police aggravated assault case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Omega man was sentenced in an aggravated assault case that happened in 2018, according to Alapaha Judicial Circuit. Clyde Doyle Hamby, Jr., 31, was sentenced on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
OMEGA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dodge County, GA
State
Georgia State
Dodge County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Dodge Co. murder suspect, 71, found dead in jail cell

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A murder suspect was found deceased in his jail cell in Dodge County Tuesday night. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirms jail staff discovered 71-year-old Ronnie Robert Reaves dead around 10:27 p.m. Authorities state that Reaves took his own life and say there's currently no...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Sheriff’s Office warns of email scam

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam involving a man wrongfully claiming to be with Norton Antivirus and taking money from victims. According to HCSO, complaints have been received saying victims receive an email, appearing to come from...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy

UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Dodge
WSAV News 3

4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year and […]
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
douglasnow.com

Convicted felon charged after firing gun, threatening to ‘disassemble their bodies’

Leroy Allen Welch of Douglas, 39, a convicted felon who previously spent five years in prison on local burglary convictions, is back behind bars after being accused of telling two individuals he would “shoot them in their face” and then firing a gun near both men. The victims also reported that Welch made several other remarks, one in which he allegedly threatened to "disassemble their bodies and spread them across the county."
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

4 arrested, 11 cited following Highway 300 road check in Crisp County

Numerous law enforcement agencies teamed up for a road check in Crisp County. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office and the Middle Georgia Traffic Enforcement Network conducted a road check on Georgia Highway 300 in Crisp County Friday night. Citations were issued for suspended licenses, seat belt violations, child restraint violations...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Man arrives at Macon hospital after being shot

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is working to learn more about a shooting. WGXA News observed multiple Bibb County Sheriff's Office vehicles, along with crime scene tape surrounding a vehicle, at Piedmont Hospital in Macon. Investigators were combing over the vehicle and taking pictures. The...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston Co. investigators looking for catalytic converter thief

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the theft of several catalytic converters. Deputies have evidence that the suspect stole converters from addresses in the 11000 block of North Hwy. 247. They say the theft happened Sunday around 10:40 p.m. Anyone...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
VIDALIA, GA
wgxa.tv

Man enters guilty plea in Wilkinson County murder, obstruction cases

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man has been sentenced to 40 years in connection to two cases in Wilkinson County. Christopher Tiggs entered guilty pleas in both cases, District Attorney Wright Barksdale told WGXA. In March 2021, Tiggs fatally shot 28-year-old David Wesley Lawson, of Milledgeville. The suspect was...
WILKINSON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy