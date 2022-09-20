Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine war: Ukraine will treat Russian deserters fairly, Zelensky vows
Russian soldiers who surrender to Ukraine will be treated in a "civilised manner", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. In his nightly address, Mr Zelensky appealed to Russians to run away or surrender once at the front. It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law doubling the punishment for Russian...
BBC
Ukraine war: Kyiv forces accused of killing two in Kherson hotel strike
Pro-Kremlin authorities have accused Ukrainian forces of killing two people, including a former MP, in a missile strike on a hotel in occupied Kherson. A regional official said Oleksiy Zhuravko, a pro-Russian former Ukrainian lawmaker, died in the strike. Kirill Stremousov said in a statement that Ukrainian armed forces fired...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Disputed polls open and climate of 'total fear'
Four occupied regions of Ukraine have begun holding self-styled referendums on joining Russia. Denounced as illegitimate and a sham by Ukraine and the West, the votes are taking place over five days just behind the front line. Reports speak of soldiers going door to door to collect votes on the first day.
BBC
BBC
Ukraine war: Hundreds arrested as Russian draft protests continue
Hundreds of people have been arrested by authorities as protests against Russia's new "partial mobilisation" continue across the country, an independent rights group has said. OVD-Info said 724 people were detained across 32 different cities on Saturday. Widespread demonstrations have broken out since President Vladimir Putin announced plans to draft...
BBC
Undercover with Russia’s fake arms dealers
Russian state TV claims Ukrainians are selling US-donated weapons on the dark web. The BBC investigated one such marketplace, spoke undercover to those apparently selling weapons, and gathered evidence that suggests the adverts for weapons are fake. "Ukrops [a derogatory Russian slang term used to refer to Ukrainians] are selling...
BBC
BBC
Ukraine war: Protests in Russia's Dagestan region against new draft
People in Russia's Dagestan region have clashed with police in the latest protests against Moscow's call-up of 300,000 military reservists. Over 100 people were arrested during protests in the regional capital Makhachkala, OVD-Info, an independent Russian human rights monitor said. It said it was concerned by reports of the province's...
BBC
Prisoner released by Russia 'treated worse than a dog'
A British man released by Russia has said he was "treated worse than a dog" and kept in solitary confinement for five months. Aiden Aslin has returned to the UK after being detained for months following his capture by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine. Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, he...
BBC
People smuggler: I get clients to sign a waiver
A people smuggler says the UK government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is no deterrent for his customers. Jane Corbin meets him at his base in Turkey. Night is falling as I make my way up the creaking stairs of a safe house in an anonymous alleyway in Istanbul, Turkey. I'm here to meet a kingpin in the people-smuggling trade - it has taken months to arrange, working through a trusted intermediary. It is the culmination of a BBC Panorama investigation into how thousands of migrants end up on the beaches of southern England claiming asylum.
BBC
