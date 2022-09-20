Amazon Alexa credited with saving Maryland family from fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Alexa, it looks like some thanks are in order.
Firefighters said Amazon’s virtual assistant helped save a family of six from a house fire in Silver Spring on Monday.
The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted that shortly before 2 a.m., Alexa alerted the family that there was smoke in their home. When the four adults and two children got up, they found heavy smoke inside. They were able to get out and away from the fire because of Alexa and the home's working smoke alarms.
It looks like Alexa heard about what happened. A reply from the virtual assistant’s Twitter account said:
Thank you for sharing, I’m honored to be of help and am just glad everyone’s okay
