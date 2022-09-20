Fresno group protests Iranian president’s visit to NYC

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — A peaceful protest in Riverpark was held Monday night ahead of Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to New York this week, to speak to the UN General Assembly.

Protestors say they’re not happy, that he’s responsible for the deaths of thousands of innocent people and shouldn’t be allowed in the states.

“Our heart today here is filled with sorrow and pain,” said protestor Jamal Madnai. Dozens of people lined the corner of Nees and Blackstone avenue, holding up the Iranian flag and signs.

“He is being given an international platform even though he is known to be a mass murderer involved in multiple mass executions in Iran including one in 1988,” said Mehdi Ghajar with the Iranian American Alliance of Fresno.

Members of the Iranian American Alliance stood in unity, hoping their display is heard and seen by lawmakers. “What the united states and lawmakers need to do is support the Iranian people who have had multiple uprisings where 10s of thousands of people have been killed, these multiple uprisings in the last 20 years” Ghajar added.

Some held up a picture of a young woman they say was killed in Iran. “She was only 22 years old and she was killed by the Iranian regime bc they say she didn’t follow the so-called dress code,” said Madnai.

It’s a topic the group says they’re passionate about, just basic human rights. “The place for him is in the jail and I hope our president Biden so negotiating with these terrorist people” added Ghajar.

We reached out to the Islamic Cultural Center about the Iranian President’s visit but they didn’t want to comment.

