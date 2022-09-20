Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
A Second Juvenile Arrested For Bomb Scares At Cabarrus County Schools
CONCORD, N.C. –The Concord Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with phoned-in bomb threats this week at two schools in Cabarrus County. Police say the juvenile is responsible for several threats on September 20, 2022 and September 21, 2022 at Jay M. Robinson High School and Cox Mill High School.
wccbcharlotte.com
Student Responsible for Bomb Threat Notes at Northwest Cabarrus High
CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the student who made the bomb threats at Northwest Cabarrus High. On Monday and Tuesday, school leaders contacted the Sheriff’s Office with information about handwritten notes received by school staff detailing bomb threats. The school was evacuated on both days while deputies searched the school.
wccbcharlotte.com
School Bomb Threats Plague Charlotte-Area Schools: How Do We Stop This?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Threats against schools are rolling in across the Charlotte area, leaving many parents concerned about their children’s safety. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is the latest district to receive threats. Police responded to Hough High School and North Mecklenburg High School Wednesday for a “non-specific threat.”. In...
Update: Student To Face Charges For Bomb Threat At A Concord High School
Update: A student is set to face charges after a written bomb threat was found at Northwest Cabarrus High.
WBTV
Student to face charges after written bomb threats force evacuation at Northwest Cabarrus High, authorities say
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A student will be charged after handwritten bomb threats led to the evacuation of a Cabarrus County school two days in a row, authorities said. According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was informed that staff at Northwest Cabarrus High School received...
Multiple schools evacuated after receiving threats
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person is being investigated after two days of false bomb threats in Cabarrus County Monday and Tuesday. "We have identified an individual and we will be charging this individual," Sheriff Van Shaw said Tuesday. Shaw said this person, who he did not...
WBTV
Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
wccbcharlotte.com
Four Cabarrus County Schools Evacuating Amid Bomb Threat
The Latest: The Cabarrus County School District has evacuated Cox Mill High School a second time due to a bomb threat. Law enforcement is sweeping the high school again, and students will be dismissed at a normal time from the stadium. Previous Update: According to school officials, students who were...
wccbcharlotte.com
Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again
CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody in Rowan County
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man accused of murder in Rowan County is now in police custody. The Salisbury Police Department arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson, 31, for a homicide that took place on Old Wilkesboro Road on September 18, 2022. Vinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under...
Accused ‘serial rapist’ now charged with rape in NC, authorities say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WJZY) — A man accused of being a “serial rapist” after his arrest in June is now facing charges in Lincoln County, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford was arrested in June for forcible sex crimes after two victims came forward in the Mooresville area. […]
Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
WBTV
Deputies: Impulse decision to rob China Grove store leads to arrest of man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Kannapolis made the apparent impulse decision to rob a China Grove store, and that led to his arrest a short time later. According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, a man walked into the Bostian Heights grocery store at 2910 E. Highway 152 in China Grove just after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.
fox46.com
$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
WBTV
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin, 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to community. “John and James...
‘Not on my watch’: Retired NYPD officer saves woman that drove into Lake Norman
A woman was saved by a citizen who drove into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, according to Mooresville Fire.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigating Accident involving CATS Bus and School Bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A CATS bus driver suffering from a medical emergency crashed head-on into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus early Wednesday. The accident happened at Randolph Road and Aylesford Road. The accident was reported at 8:35 a.m. Charlotte Fire officials tells WCCB, the CATS bus driver had a medical...
WBTV
Investigation into fire that destroyed Stanly Co. furniture store turned over to state investigators
STANFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - The investigation into a massive fire that destroyed a furniture factory in Stanly County has been turned over to the North Carolina Department of Insurance, officials say. Flames destroyed the Morgan Chair upholstery shop Friday. Now, nothing but rubble sits on Sunset Lake Road in Stanfield.
High School In Concord Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord was evacuated Monday due to a bomb threat.
