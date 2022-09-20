Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
COD board candidate files complaint accusing incumbent Ruben Perez of ‘double-dipping’ on salary
Larissa Chavez Chaidez is running for the east valley seat on the College of the Desert Board of Trustees. On Thursday, she filed a complaint with the State Assembly against her incumbent opponent, board chair Ruben Perez, of getting paid illegally for his State Assembly job while working his COD job. Perez holds two positions. The post COD board candidate files complaint accusing incumbent Ruben Perez of ‘double-dipping’ on salary appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coral Mountain Resort Declined, Council Unanimously Rejects Project
The fate of Coral Mountain Resort and its controversial surf wave basin has been decided. In a surprising unanimous decision, La Quinta City Council rejected this proposed project to wrap up a 6 hour discussion. It was a jam-packed room with not a single seat available in Council Chambers. Locals...
Fontana Herald News
Plight of homeless people is major topic during Fontana City Council meeting
A local resident was filled with sadness and frustration as she spoke to the Fontana City Council about her situation during the Sept. 13 meeting. Julia Flores said she and her children are homeless and have been trying to get assistance from various agencies but have not been able to find permanent housing, even though she is employed as a barista.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project
On Wednesday night, the La Quinta city council unanimously nixed the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. What has been nearly a two-year battle to get the La Quinta Surf Park approved finally came to an end. Public comments on the plan didn't wrap up until midnight. Some spoke in favor of the development, but many The post La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project appeared first on KESQ.
Black Lives Matter IE Chapter Member Donavan Caver Convicted of Vandalism
The IE Voice/ and Black Voice News was there at the conclusion of a trial last month when an all-white jury found Black Lives Matter Inland Empire Chapter Member Donavan Caver guilty of vandalism. Caver was charged with vandalism for spraying the letters “FTP” in chalk on a planter wall...
Riverside supervisors green-light cannabis cultivation project
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation on five acres in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Sage, the first such facility authorized in the area. In a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Karen Spiegel absent, the board signed off on Isen Garden LLC’s requests for...
Riverside man pleads guilty to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 after coworker recognizes him in coverage
A Riverside man pleaded guilty Wednesday for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after a coworker spotted him in news coverage and turned him in.Andrew Alan Hernandez, 45, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding. He was arrested on Feb. 25.According to a statement of facts from the FBI, a manager who works at Hernandez's former employer that he got a complaint that Hernandez had participated in the Capitol riots. The coworker had recognized Hernandez because he was wearing a shirt and hat with the company's logo in a picture...
iebusinessdaily.com
Affordable housing community opens in MoVal
The first phase of an affordable housing community in Moreno Valley has opened. Courtyards at Cottonwood, an 81-unit gated community with 60 units for lower-income families and 20 more for lower-income seniors, opened Sept.14, according to a statement on the city’s website. The project, at 24580 Cottonwood Ave., was...
menifee247.com
Pump track street improvements approved by Council
The Menifee City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a street expansion project for the upcoming pump track in southwest Menifee, while acknowledging the need to monitor the impact of increased traffic in the area. The Gale Webb Kids-R-#1 Action Sports Park will include six acres of bike trails on the...
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Movin’ thru MoVal
Did you know there’s a fun way to receive free after-school recreation while enjoying a beautiful Moreno Valley day outdoors?. Our Movin’ thru MoVal Mobile Community Center brings after-school education to a park near you!. Movin’ thru MoVal sets up its mobile activity unit n parks throughout Moreno...
Board to consider permits for proposed cannabis cultivation: Riverside County
The Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal Tuesday for an indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation on five acres in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Sage, where no such businesses are currently permitted.
KESQ
People react to denied surf park project in La Quinta
Wednesday night the La Quinta city council voted to nix the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. You can read the full story here. News Channel 3 has heard from developers, proponents and those who opposed the development over the past two years. Today we're hearing reaction to La Quinta's city...
lafocusnewspaper.com
Barbaric jail systems in Los Angeles and Riverside Counties need serious scrutiny
In Los Angeles County, the barbaric ways in which inmates in the county jail’s booking center are often held have forced the ACLU this month to file an emergency lawsuit over “abysmal conditions of confinement” that are well-known to Sheriff Alex Villanueva and other law-enforcement leaders who have been “violating decades of court orders.”
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations
Local veterans at the Desert Hot Springs VFW post are looking to raise thousands of dollars to recover from recent vandalism attacks. Post Commander Jeffrey Cole said the vandalism to VFW Post 1534 is wasting valuable resources. "We're focusing on things that we shouldn't have to and that's why we're asking help from the community," The post Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations appeared first on KESQ.
Breaking the Cycle of Harm
The quest to stop unnecessary deaths of Black birthing people. “I don’t want any more of our women dying unnecessarily,” Karen Sykes stated bluntly. She has “officially” been a doula for about three years, but has been providing support to birthing people for 12 years, which began with her assisting with the birth of her first grandson.
menifee247.com
City gives business incentive to Black Bear Diner
Yes, Black Bear Diner is still coming to Menifee, and yes, the City of Menifee is taking steps to support the restaurant's plans for an expanded dining experience at the former Coco’s Restaurant site at Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard. As SB Diner, LLC continues plans to improve the...
citynewsgroup.com
Fall Fest at San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse, Oct. 1
Heralding the season, Fall Fest at the historic San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse is Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will feature a flag-raising ceremony, Native American blessing, crafts for kids, free snow cones and cotton candy, a May pole, food truck, and live music by Southern California’s Singing Cowboy Skeeter Mann.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘Major strides’ being made at north end affordable housing project on way toward 2023 opening
A 60-unit affordable housing project is starting to show signs of visible progress in northern Palm Springs, indicating it’s well on the way to opening next year. The news: Ground was broken at the Monarch Apartments at the southeast corner of North Indian Canyon and San Rafael Drive 11 months ago. Last week, the organization developing the project, the Community Housing Opportunities Corporation (CHOC), released an update online showing that behind the fences there are “major strides” being made.
