ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

COD board candidate files complaint accusing incumbent Ruben Perez of ‘double-dipping’ on salary

Larissa Chavez Chaidez is running for the east valley seat on the College of the Desert Board of Trustees. On Thursday, she filed a complaint with the State Assembly against her incumbent opponent, board chair Ruben Perez, of getting paid illegally for his State Assembly job while working his COD job. Perez holds two positions. The post COD board candidate files complaint accusing incumbent Ruben Perez of ‘double-dipping’ on salary appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coral Mountain Resort Declined, Council Unanimously Rejects Project

The fate of Coral Mountain Resort and its controversial surf wave basin has been decided. In a surprising unanimous decision, La Quinta City Council rejected this proposed project to wrap up a 6 hour discussion. It was a jam-packed room with not a single seat available in Council Chambers. Locals...
LA QUINTA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Plight of homeless people is major topic during Fontana City Council meeting

A local resident was filled with sadness and frustration as she spoke to the Fontana City Council about her situation during the Sept. 13 meeting. Julia Flores said she and her children are homeless and have been trying to get assistance from various agencies but have not been able to find permanent housing, even though she is employed as a barista.
FONTANA, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Banning, CA
Government
City
Commerce, CA
City
Banning, CA
Local
California Government
City
Wallace, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project

On Wednesday night, the La Quinta city council unanimously nixed the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. What has been nearly a two-year battle to get the La Quinta Surf Park approved finally came to an end. Public comments on the plan didn't wrap up until midnight. Some spoke in favor of the development, but many The post La Quinta city council denies proposed surf park project appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
CBS LA

Riverside man pleads guilty to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 after coworker recognizes him in coverage

A Riverside man pleaded guilty Wednesday for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after a coworker spotted him in news coverage and turned him in.Andrew Alan Hernandez, 45, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding. He was arrested on Feb. 25.According to a statement of facts from the FBI, a manager who works at Hernandez's former employer that he got a complaint that Hernandez had participated in the Capitol riots. The coworker had recognized Hernandez because he was wearing a shirt and hat with the company's logo in a picture...
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#City Hall#Politics Local#Election Local#District 2
iebusinessdaily.com

Affordable housing community opens in MoVal

The first phase of an affordable housing community in Moreno Valley has opened. Courtyards at Cottonwood, an 81-unit gated community with 60 units for lower-income families and 20 more for lower-income seniors, opened Sept.14, according to a statement on the city’s website. The project, at 24580 Cottonwood Ave., was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
menifee247.com

Pump track street improvements approved by Council

The Menifee City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a street expansion project for the upcoming pump track in southwest Menifee, while acknowledging the need to monitor the impact of increased traffic in the area. The Gale Webb Kids-R-#1 Action Sports Park will include six acres of bike trails on the...
MENIFEE, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Mayor's Message: Movin’ thru MoVal

Did you know there’s a fun way to receive free after-school recreation while enjoying a beautiful Moreno Valley day outdoors?. Our Movin’ thru MoVal Mobile Community Center brings after-school education to a park near you!. Movin’ thru MoVal sets up its mobile activity unit n parks throughout Moreno...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KESQ

People react to denied surf park project in La Quinta

Wednesday night the La Quinta city council voted to nix the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project. You can read the full story here. News Channel 3 has heard from developers, proponents and those who opposed the development over the past two years. Today we're hearing reaction to La Quinta's city...
LA QUINTA, CA
kcrw.com

​​Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?

The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations

Local veterans at the Desert Hot Springs VFW post are looking to raise thousands of dollars to recover from recent vandalism attacks. Post Commander Jeffrey Cole said the vandalism to VFW Post 1534 is wasting valuable resources. "We're focusing on things that we shouldn't have to and that's why we're asking help from the community," The post Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Black Voice News

Breaking the Cycle of Harm

The quest to stop unnecessary deaths of Black birthing people. “I don’t want any more of our women dying unnecessarily,” Karen Sykes stated bluntly. She has “officially” been a doula for about three years, but has been providing support to birthing people for 12 years, which began with her assisting with the birth of her first grandson.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

City gives business incentive to Black Bear Diner

Yes, Black Bear Diner is still coming to Menifee, and yes, the City of Menifee is taking steps to support the restaurant's plans for an expanded dining experience at the former Coco’s Restaurant site at Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard. As SB Diner, LLC continues plans to improve the...
MENIFEE, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Fall Fest at San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse, Oct. 1

Heralding the season, Fall Fest at the historic San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse is Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will feature a flag-raising ceremony, Native American blessing, crafts for kids, free snow cones and cotton candy, a May pole, food truck, and live music by Southern California’s Singing Cowboy Skeeter Mann.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

‘Major strides’ being made at north end affordable housing project on way toward 2023 opening

A 60-unit affordable housing project is starting to show signs of visible progress in northern Palm Springs, indicating it’s well on the way to opening next year. The news: Ground was broken at the Monarch Apartments at the southeast corner of North Indian Canyon and San Rafael Drive 11 months ago. Last week, the organization developing the project, the Community Housing Opportunities Corporation (CHOC), released an update online showing that behind the fences there are “major strides” being made.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy