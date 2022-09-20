Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Westside groups try to save San Antonio church rectory from demolition
The church would still have to agree to the historic significance.
saobserver.com
ALAMO CITY- THE 2ND HIGHEST ILLITERATE IN TEXAS
Many holidays are celebrated and in the Alamo City we go wild for Fiesta but there isn’t an emphasis on reading programs as much as other celebrations in our city. Every September 8th is a holiday set aside for literacy but many don’t know about it. Celebrating literacy is a special day that recognizes the attack on illiteracy in America which is celebrated Nationally on September 8th of each year.
flicksandfood.com
This Popular SA Eatery Celebrates a Mexican Food Favorite
This Popular Southtown Restaurant Celebrates National Quesadilla Day. This popular local downtown restaurant, Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina will be offering a special on their cheese Quesadillas on September 25 for National Quesadilla Day. This local downtown restaurant is located at S. Alamo St, San Antonio, TX, 78205 and...
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
The Pastie Pops will bare it all at the Burlesque & Variety Show at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
At the show, the Pops will debut a new segment called 'skin-prov,' in which the audience will vote on songs for the cast to perform to.
Texas Arts and Crafts Fair Celebrates 50 Years of Lone Star Talent
Edith Maskey had just begun her art practice 50 years ago when she took a chance and entered her work for consideration in the inaugural Texas Arts and Crafts Fair in Kerrville. “It was the first juried show I ever entered, and there were so many people applying,” recalls the...
San Antonio Restaurant Serving El Paso Inspired Favorites
San Antonioans are getting a little bit of El Paso flavor with a restaurant that's serving up some El Paso favorites. According to @the_chuco_life on Instagram, an El Paso native has opened up a restaurant in San Antonio and, of course, they are serving up some 915 inspired eats. According...
Little Bites: Grand opening details on San Antonio restaurants, starlit dining events, new menus
Anticipated near East Side eatery Restaurant Claudine has set an opening date, and Southerleigh Haute South has introduced new menus.
Enormous! Biggest Cowboy Boots In Texas Are In This Awesome City!
Of course, the world's largest cowboy boots reside in Texas, right? I mean, Texans wouldn't have it any other way. We love our BOOTS here in Texas and this should prove it. These boots were made for some BIG FEET!!!. • THE WORLDS LARGEST COWBOY BOOTS ARE IN SAN ANTONIO,...
KTSA
University of North Texas to pay $165,000 settlement to professor who joked about ‘microaggressions’
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Alliance Defending Freedom is calling it a victory for free speech on public university campuses. The University of North Texas will pay out $165,000 to math professor Nathaniel Hiers after it fired him for writing a joke about ‘microaggressions’ on a chalkboard.
San Antonio's Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Thursday at West Side bar
The political powerhouses took a two-year break from their public birthday celebration during the pandemic, but now it's back.
NYT reports San Antonio girl survived a suicide bomber before vanishing
She was last seen in December in San Antonio.
Texas leads the nation in number of books banned from school libraries
The study comes a month after San Antonio's NEISD was found to have banned more books than any other district in Texas.
Houston Chronicle
A girl survived a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Then she vanished in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO — For years Riaz Sardar Khil, a soldier with the Afghan army, assisted U.S. troops during their mission overseas. He was rewarded with an immigration visa to start a new life in America. Three years ago, Sardar, his wife and a newborn daughter resettled in a sprawling apartment complex in a working-class neighborhood in San Antonio.
11 San Antonio burger chains to enjoy other than Whataburger
There are lots of growing hamburger chains to enjoy.
KENS 5
This San Antonio golf course also has a hidden gem restaurant inside | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — We’re always taking your restaurant recommendations. And we received one from John who wanted us to check out a locally-owned golf course with true Texas eats!. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped into the Golf Club of Texas, located on 13600...
San Antonio ISD to have staff present on campus for future lockdowns after parents rush Jefferson HS
SAN ANTONIO — After reports of an active shooter, that turned out to be false, led parents to swarm Jefferson High School, the San Antonio ISD said it will be improving communications with parents in future lockdowns. No gun and no evidence of a threat was found, but San...
