San Antonio, TX

ALAMO CITY- THE 2ND HIGHEST ILLITERATE IN TEXAS

Many holidays are celebrated and in the Alamo City we go wild for Fiesta but there isn’t an emphasis on reading programs as much as other celebrations in our city. Every September 8th is a holiday set aside for literacy but many don’t know about it. Celebrating literacy is a special day that recognizes the attack on illiteracy in America which is celebrated Nationally on September 8th of each year.
flicksandfood.com

This Popular SA Eatery Celebrates a Mexican Food Favorite

This Popular Southtown Restaurant Celebrates National Quesadilla Day. This popular local downtown restaurant, Rosario’s Mexican Cafe Y Cantina will be offering a special on their cheese Quesadillas on September 25 for National Quesadilla Day. This local downtown restaurant is located at S. Alamo St, San Antonio, TX, 78205 and...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
Houston Chronicle

A girl survived a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Then she vanished in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — For years Riaz Sardar Khil, a soldier with the Afghan army, assisted U.S. troops during their mission overseas. He was rewarded with an immigration visa to start a new life in America. Three years ago, Sardar, his wife and a newborn daughter resettled in a sprawling apartment complex in a working-class neighborhood in San Antonio.
