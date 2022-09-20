Rotterdam boy battling cancer gifted playset

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — State Farm has teamed up with the Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets for kids fighting cancer, including one local boy—Bennett, a six-year-old from Rotterdam. Bennett loves pigs, listening to music, and the colors orange and yellow. He is also undergoing treatment for Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH), a rare form of cancer.

The sponsorship supports the nonprofit’s “Roc Solid on Demand” program, which provides playsets to families fighting pediatric cancer anywhere in the contiguous United States.

The family received all the materials and hardware, as well as Play Kits of Roc Solid swag to make it a great day. State Farm then learned they needed help building the structure. So, local State Farm agents showed up at the family’s home in early September to build the playset and help Bennett and his siblings begin creating many, happy memories in their own backyard. Also in attendance was State Senator Jim Tedisco and a representative from Congressman Paul Tonko’s office.

Roc Solid Foundation’s mission is to build hope for families fighting pediatric cancer, through the power of play. The organization believes that “play defeats cancer,” because when kids are playing, cancer is the farthest thing from their minds. Additionally, with compromised immune systems during treatment, kids fighting cancer often cannot visit public places or interact with other children, so a backyard playset provides them with a safe, germ-free place to play.

Roc Solid has been building backyard playsets since 2009, but since Roc Solid on Demand launched in 2020, the organization’s reach has expanded tremendously. They plan to provide at least 700 playsets to kids fighting cancer throughout the U.S. this year.

“State Farm has been an amazing partner to us,” says Roc Solid Foundation founder and pediatric cancer survivor Eric Newman. “We are so grateful for their continued support as this new program has evolved, so we can continue to provide play to kids during a very difficult time.”

“Giving back to communities where we live and work is a big part of who we are at State Farm,” adds State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst Jennifer Young. “We are excited to partner with Roc Solid and give Bennett a safe place to play and make memories with his family. Seeing Bennett’s smile as he plays on his new playset is what this program is all about.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.