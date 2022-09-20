ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

DeRidder mayor says conversations with fiber company ‘productive’

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - After several water main breaks by contractors laying fiber cable in DeRidder, officials with the city and Fastwyre Broadband met Tuesday. Mayor Misty Clanton, who pulled permits for the project on Monday, said the discussions “were productive and will be beneficial for everyone.”. A broken...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel. “I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
Lake Charles, LA
Elections
KPLC TV

FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has canceled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the decision to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Kinder boil advisory lifted

KPLC, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Kinder has been lifted, according to Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2. The boil advisory was for all customers along Fossett Rd. in Kinder.
KINDER, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles jury convicts man of bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A federal jury in Lake Charles convicted an Elizabeth, Louisiana native of bankruptcy and tax evasion. Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth was convicted of one count of bankruptcy fraud and one count of tax evasion, according to the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: Suicide Prevention

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month which reminds us that every 11 minutes someone commits suicide in the U.S. That’s around 130 people every day. In fact, there are about twice as many suicides in the U.S. as there are homicides. Dr. Douglas Ruderfer...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Arthur repairs aging water pipe; town remains under boil advisory

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The entire town of Lake Arthur is under a boil order after the water system was shut down today for repairs. “I’m not the smartest person, but I got a family and I’d like for them to go and drink water without me paying attention, and know that it’s safe because you can’t always keep an eye on kids,” said local resident Scott Boudreaux.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin was added to the list of areas under water advisories this week, after a broken water line nearly took the life of the worker trying to fix it. “We could’ve lost a very valuable person,” Councilman and Mayor Pro Tempore Bobby Thomas...
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Terry Traweek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Terry Traweek joined the U.S. Navy in 1988 after being encouraged by a friend. 34 years later, he’s now a Commander on board the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. He’s been all over the world and has served in Operations Desert Storm, Desert Shield and the Iraq War.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 21, 2022. Alfred Caroline Davis, 57, Vinton: First offense DWI; improper turning at an intersection; driver must be licensed; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, Lake Charles: Threatening a public...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: Brain-powered prosthetics

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In most cases, artificial limbs are in a fixed position. That means the wearer’s movements aren’t natural and may even be uncomfortable. But now, scientists are testing brain-powered prosthetic ankles that may be game-changing for amputees. 55-year-old Greg Phillips was on his way...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Juveniles arrested in connection with fight that led to lockdowns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a fight that led to lockdowns at three schools Tuesday afternoon. Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Molo Middle School were placed on lockdown following an incident at Washington-Marion around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. After...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FORECAST: Our Hot and Dry Pattern Continues Through the Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our summer weather pattern continues to be in full swing this week. Upper-level high pressure continues to dominate the Southern United States, meaning warm temperatures and dry weather will continue throughout the week. Wednesday will be no exception to this. We’re expecting temperatures to rise into the mid 90′s for highs and fall into the low 70′s for lows. With dew points Wednesday afternoon still in the upper 60′s, that will make for quite a muggy feel. This weather looks to continue at least through the end of the work week. There are signs the high-pressure system may begin to break down this weekend, though temperatures should still be above normal in the 90s (88 normal). Next week Monday, a “cold” front may approach the area, which could bring somewhat cooler temperatures as well. With that would come the possibility of less humid weather as well.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: Minimally invasive procedure to correct bunions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new procedure is providing relief to people who suffer from bunions, without the complications of a major surgery. The average American takes approximately 4,000 to 6,000 steps a day. In fact, most Americans travel 75,000 miles on their feet by the time they reach 50, so it’s not surprising that 75 percent of people will suffer from foot pain at least once in their lives.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Motorcyclist dies following crash on Maplewood Dr.

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The crash happened on Maplewood Drive near PT’s Coffee yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling season on Maplewood Dr....
SULPHUR, LA

