KPLC TV
Proposal to develop 20 North Lake Charles adjudicated properties into homes fails passage at council meeting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council voted Wednesday on a proposal by the African American Chamber of Commerce to take 20 adjudicated properties and develop them into homes. The proposal was “An ordinance authorizing the City of Lake Charles to enter into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement...
KPLC TV
DeRidder mayor says conversations with fiber company ‘productive’
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - After several water main breaks by contractors laying fiber cable in DeRidder, officials with the city and Fastwyre Broadband met Tuesday. Mayor Misty Clanton, who pulled permits for the project on Monday, said the discussions “were productive and will be beneficial for everyone.”. A broken...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: My physician’s office is holding over $500 in credit. What should I do?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ questions about civil legal matters. QUESTION: My physician’s office is holding over $500 of credit balance and will not return it to me. I have asked three times with no luck. What should I do next?. ANSWER: Before doing...
KPLC TV
City of Lake Charles considering bringing hotel to lakefront
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lakefront development has been a hotly debated topic for years, and with the construction of Port Wonder, Crying Eagle and more underway, another idea has resurfaced - a lakefront hotel. “I think the civic center will never reach its full potential until we have a...
KPLC TV
FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has canceled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. The Calcasieu Parish School Board says the decision to...
KPLC TV
Kinder boil advisory lifted
KPLC, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory for parts of Kinder has been lifted, according to Southwest Allen Parish Water District 2. The boil advisory was for all customers along Fossett Rd. in Kinder.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles jury convicts man of bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A federal jury in Lake Charles convicted an Elizabeth, Louisiana native of bankruptcy and tax evasion. Joseph Randall Boswell, Sr., 53, of Elizabeth was convicted of one count of bankruptcy fraud and one count of tax evasion, according to the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Suicide Prevention
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month which reminds us that every 11 minutes someone commits suicide in the U.S. That’s around 130 people every day. In fact, there are about twice as many suicides in the U.S. as there are homicides. Dr. Douglas Ruderfer...
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur repairs aging water pipe; town remains under boil advisory
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The entire town of Lake Arthur is under a boil order after the water system was shut down today for repairs. “I’m not the smartest person, but I got a family and I’d like for them to go and drink water without me paying attention, and know that it’s safe because you can’t always keep an eye on kids,” said local resident Scott Boudreaux.
KPLC TV
Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin was added to the list of areas under water advisories this week, after a broken water line nearly took the life of the worker trying to fix it. “We could’ve lost a very valuable person,” Councilman and Mayor Pro Tempore Bobby Thomas...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles church building multipurpose facility to help homeless
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles church is building a facility they hope will help the city’s most vulnerable population. “People in between places to live, not having food to eat, all that kind of stuff, it’s a big, big need,” Pastor Tony Bourque said.
KPLC TV
Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - Terry Traweek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Terry Traweek joined the U.S. Navy in 1988 after being encouraged by a friend. 34 years later, he’s now a Commander on board the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. He’s been all over the world and has served in Operations Desert Storm, Desert Shield and the Iraq War.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 21, 2022. Alfred Caroline Davis, 57, Vinton: First offense DWI; improper turning at an intersection; driver must be licensed; careless operation; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. Raymond Patrick Villery, 57, Lake Charles: Threatening a public...
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Brain-powered prosthetics
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In most cases, artificial limbs are in a fixed position. That means the wearer’s movements aren’t natural and may even be uncomfortable. But now, scientists are testing brain-powered prosthetic ankles that may be game-changing for amputees. 55-year-old Greg Phillips was on his way...
KPLC TV
Juveniles arrested in connection with fight that led to lockdowns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a fight that led to lockdowns at three schools Tuesday afternoon. Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School and Molo Middle School were placed on lockdown following an incident at Washington-Marion around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. After...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FORECAST: Our Hot and Dry Pattern Continues Through the Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our summer weather pattern continues to be in full swing this week. Upper-level high pressure continues to dominate the Southern United States, meaning warm temperatures and dry weather will continue throughout the week. Wednesday will be no exception to this. We’re expecting temperatures to rise into the mid 90′s for highs and fall into the low 70′s for lows. With dew points Wednesday afternoon still in the upper 60′s, that will make for quite a muggy feel. This weather looks to continue at least through the end of the work week. There are signs the high-pressure system may begin to break down this weekend, though temperatures should still be above normal in the 90s (88 normal). Next week Monday, a “cold” front may approach the area, which could bring somewhat cooler temperatures as well. With that would come the possibility of less humid weather as well.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Minimally invasive procedure to correct bunions
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new procedure is providing relief to people who suffer from bunions, without the complications of a major surgery. The average American takes approximately 4,000 to 6,000 steps a day. In fact, most Americans travel 75,000 miles on their feet by the time they reach 50, so it’s not surprising that 75 percent of people will suffer from foot pain at least once in their lives.
KPLC TV
Motorcyclist dies following crash on Maplewood Dr.
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A motorcyclist has died following a vehicle crash in Sulphur, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The crash happened on Maplewood Drive near PT’s Coffee yesterday morning, Sept. 21, 2022. Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by Hunter Mayon was traveling season on Maplewood Dr....
