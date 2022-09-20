ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quitman, TX

Quitman ISD Arrested Student

Quitman ISD reported that they arrested a student after threatening to bring a gun to school. According to a social media post by Superintendent Rhonda Turner, the threat was made at the Junior High and reported to the district Monday evening around 5:00. There was no weapon on school property at any time, according to Turner.
Quitman middle schooler arrested after threatening to bring gun to school, officials say

QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Quitman middle schooler was arrested by police after threatening to bring a firearm to school, according to the superintendent. Superintendent Rhonda Turner said the student made threats on Monday to bring a gun school the next day, and the district immediately contacted law enforcement after hearing about the threats. “Let […]
Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
Grand Saline ISD to increase law enforcement presence after student makes ‘threatening comments’

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Grand Saline ISD said there will be more law enforcement at their campuses after a middle school student made threatening comments in class on Wednesday. Officials said they are investigating the situation, and the student will not be allowed return to Grand Saline Middle School until authorities decide that there […]
Jury sentences Longview man who killed woman to life in prison

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County jury has sentenced a Longview man who beat a woman with a hammer before she died to life in prison. The sentencing phase of the trial for a man convicted of killing a woman in January 2021 began Thursday. Joshua Ross McCuller, 40,...
WATCH: Witness testimony in sentencing phase of Longview murderer

East Texas State Fair implements new clear bag policy. There is a new rule for bags, there will be better fencing for livestock, and there will be a police mobile command on site at all times this year. Appeals court rules bond 'excessive' for Smith County constable accused of theft...
Appeals court rules bond ‘excessive’ for Smith County constable accused of theft

Appeals court rules bond 'excessive' for Smith County constable accused of theft
Jury finds Longview man guilty of drugging, killing woman

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The trial for a Longview man accused of killing a woman in January 2021 ended Wednesday with the jury finding him guilty. Joshua Ross McCuller, 40, of Longview, was on trial in Judge Alfonso Charles’ courtroom for the murder of social worker Lori Follis. The...
3 arrested after high speed chase ends near Van

VAN, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been arrested after a high speed chase on I-20 ended near Van, according to officials from Garland Police Department. Officials said that they were alerted to a burglary in progress around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. While Garland police officers were responding to the call they were told that […]
Three suspects detained in Van Zandt County after chase out of Garland

Law enforcement detained three suspects Wednesday afternoon in Van Zandt County following a chase that started in Garland. Lt. Richard Maldonado, spokesman for Garland Police Department, said officers responded to a burglary call in the 4000 block of Salem Drive in Garland after gunshots were reported. Maldonado said the suspects...
