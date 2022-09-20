Read full article on original website
Quitman ISD reported that they arrested a student after threatening to bring a gun to school. According to a social media post by Superintendent Rhonda Turner, the threat was made at the Junior High and reported to the district Monday evening around 5:00. There was no weapon on school property at any time, according to Turner.
Quitman middle schooler arrested after threatening to bring gun to school, officials say
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Quitman middle schooler was arrested by police after threatening to bring a firearm to school, according to the superintendent. Superintendent Rhonda Turner said the student made threats on Monday to bring a gun school the next day, and the district immediately contacted law enforcement after hearing about the threats. “Let […]
