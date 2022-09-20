ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty

AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Lobster Week has returned

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is back and there are plenty of menus to check out from Kennebunk to Bar Harbor. Many lobster shacks, food trucks, and restaurants across the state are serving specially-priced lobster items or special lobster selections that aren't normally on their menus. The statewide...
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Maine

What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine Democrats, Republicans talk businesses

ORONO– Maine Democrats held a press conference at Orono Brewing Company with several Maine businesses who reportedly suffered under Paul LePage. Among the speakers were Maine Democratic Party vice chair Bev Uhlenhake, Representative Joe Perry, Penobscot Bay Weddings owner Emerald Forcier and owner of MERT Enterprises Mary Rush. The...
MAINE STATE
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Waterville historic district – Part 4

This article continues the description of Waterville’s Main Street Historic District, going northward on the west side of Main Street between Silver and Temple streets, and adds most of the buildings in the 2016 expansion of the district. Your writer hopes she has already inspired people to park their...
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine community celebrates Miss Teen USA candidate

BANGOR — Members of the Maine community gathered at Season’s Grille and Lounge to celebrate Madisson Higgins. Higgins will be representing Maine in this year’s Miss Teen USA competition. Partnering with Bangor firefighters, the event also helped raise awareness for the muscular dystrophy association’s ‘Fill the Boot...
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence

According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
GREENBUSH, ME
foxbangor.com

Red Cross Blood Drive in Memory of Michael G. Quirk and Lost Loved Ones

STATEWIDE– In Memory of Michael G. Quirk – Quirk Auto Group, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will be hosting blood drives throughout their statewide locations in Bangor, Augusta, Belfast and Portland. The Quirk Family realized during Michael’s hospital stay how important the availability of blood and...
BELFAST, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County divorces

The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Alicia Lynn Lawson of Surry and Ryan Douglass Lawson of Blue Hill. Married July 24, 2009, at Dedham. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil E. Eleftheriou Sr. of Bar Harbor. Married Nov. 9, 2002, at Bangor. Natalie A. Griggs of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company

A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Neighbors reject proposed subdivision in Bangor

BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Holden Police auction off signed Bruins jersey to help veterans

HOLDEN — The Holden Police Department is auctioning off a special item that bruins fans will be especially interested in.. And they’re doing it to support Maine veterans. Chief Chris Greeley says that item is a signed authentic Charlie Macavoy jersey. The proceeds will go to the Maine Veterans Project in Brewer.
HOLDEN, ME
WMTW

Maine homeowner fires gun at would-be burglar

GREENBUSH, Maine — Police say a homeowner in the Penobscot County town of Greenbush fired at a man who had broken into their home. Deputies say Justin Masters, 33, broke into a home on Greenfield Road by going through a window Monday night. Police say he ran off when the homeowner fired at him.
GREENBUSH, ME

