nbcrightnow.com

Fire on I-82 spreads to structure on Southridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 7 p.m. All evacuations regarding this fire have been lifted, according to the Kennewick Police Department. People can return to their homes, but should say inside and keep roads clear. Anyone who does not live there should avoid the area as well. Southridge is still closed...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick house fire sends one to the hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2716 West 6th Place around 8:20 a.m. When someone called the fire in to dispatch, the dispatcher reported hearing screams in the background. Crews were on scene within five minutes. They found a fire coming from the back...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Deadly Shooting in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The trooper is being flown to Harborview Medical Center, according to Trooper Thorson. He was reportedly shot in the face. While the trooper was en route to a fixed wing air ambulance to take him to Harborview, a convoy of first responders followed. Around 12 vehicles, including fire trucks and police cars, followed the transport.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car blows stop sign, clips public bus

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a collision on Kennewick Avenue and Morain Street after a sedan blew through a stop sign, according to Sergeant Chris Littrell. Littrell says a Ben-Franklin Transit bus was stopped at a red light with only the driver inside, no passengers, on...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities airport re-opened from crash landing with 10 people on board

UPDATE at 10 a.m. PST: Following a morning of emergency response, Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been fully re-opened and operations will resume as normal. No further details regarding the condition or identities of those involved in the plane crash and subsequent fire at Pasco’s airport on Tuesday morning have been made public. This is a breaking development. Our original breaking...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick police investigating homicide

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 9:20 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the victim in a shooting being investigated from last night on the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue, has died from his wound at a local hospital. KPD identified the man as 36-year-old Fernando Pulido from Kennewick. The case is now...
KENNEWICK, WA

