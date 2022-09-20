Read full article on original website
Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shared an incredible video of Derrick Rose.
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"
The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
Damian Lillard says he went to his mom's job and told her to quit after signing his first NBA contract
Damian Lillard signed a $13 million rookie deal, then went to his mom's job and helped her pack her desk and quit.
NBA・
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL・
Social Media Reacts to LeBron James Showing Off New Shaved-Head Look: 'Welcome to the Bald Side My Brother'
LeBron James appeared to show off a newly shaved head in his Instagram story on Tuesday A new look LeBron James has arrived — at least on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a picture of himself smiling in a barber's chair with his head seemingly shaved bald. As some pointed out on social media, the picture channeled two other famous NBA players who rocked the bald look with confidence when the time inevitably came — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. For years, James' hair...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."
Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
NBA・
Yardbarker
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
BREAKING: Celtics Waive Veteran Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Boston Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo.
Kevin Durant mind-blown by new Cavs player Sharife Cooper’s handles: ‘My god’
Sharife Cooper is a new member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s already gotten attention for a move he made during his high school days. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant offered praise on social media for Cooper’s dribbling skills. Cooper was signed by the Cavaliers ahead of the...
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
RUMOR: Lakers’ stance on Buddy Hield, Myles Turner trade amid new talks with Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly engaged the Indiana Pacers on new trade talks centered around Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, but by the looks of it, no deal would be made between the two. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers remain unwilling to part ways with...
BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Dennis Smith Jr. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?
The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.
Dallas Mavericks Sign New Player
The Dallas Mavericks have added D.J. Stewart Jr. to their training camp roster.
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
Golden State Warriors Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Golden State Warriors announced on Thursday that they have waived Dusty Hannahs, who the team recently signed on Wednesday.
Utah Jazz Sign Former Hornets And Trail Blazers Center
The Utah Jazz and 2013 No. 4 overall pick Cody Zeller have agreed to a contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Yardbarker
Celtics Could Target Dwight Howard Or LaMarcus Aldridge
View the original article to see embedded media. The Boston Celtics will enter the 2022-23 NBA season as one of the teams to beat, but they will be starting things off short-handed. Not only is Danilo Gallinari out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL this offseason, but starting center Robert...
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign A 7-Footer
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Milwaukee Bucks have signed Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign New Player
According to J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors, the Detroit Pistons are signing Kyler Edwards to an Exhibit 10 contract.
FanSided
