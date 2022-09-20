HARRISBURG -The PA Senate Finance Committee approved a bill which would help Pennsylvanians who work in Maryland be able to participate in tele-work opportunities. The legislation, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would make the temporary guidance issued by the PA Revenue Department during the pandemic permanent. The guidance allowed for employees who work for out-of-state corporations to work from home without triggering state tax laws that would require the company to pay PA’s Corporate Net Income Tax. Phillips-Hill said this is a major opportunity to get ahead of the tele-working trend. She added that the measure has strong bipartisan support, but “the most important support comes from the dozens of constituents who would benefit from this commonsense change to our tax laws.” Senate Bill 1315 advances to the full Senate for consideration.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO