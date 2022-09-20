Read full article on original website
BatDance_$$$
2d ago
Too many people don't stop on red. They just slow down a little. There have been too many fatal collisions with pedestrians because drivers won't stop.
Reply
2
Related
PLANetizen
Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Proposal Moves Forward
Southern Maryland workers may soon have more public transit options. Well, as soon as the state can “undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering, and [environmental] process and secure a record of decision for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project.”. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt...
As homeless encampments in DC grow, neighbors and businesses grow frustrated with the District's response
WASHINGTON — The District saw a 40% spike in the number of homeless encampments across the city during the pandemic, but only a 5% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness. That’s because some unsheltered residents set up multiple tents as the city relaxed its enforcement of laws banning encampments during COVID, according to Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for the District of Columbia Health and Human Services.
WSET
'Come on Virginia:' Driver caught going 80+ over the speed limit in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A driver in Virginia is being scolded by law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Transportation after being caught going well over the speed limit over the weekend. The Department shared a post on Facebook of a ticket written by the Fairfax County Police Department.
NBC Washington
‘It's a Mess': Mudslide Next Door Threatens DC Resident's Home
A frustrated homeowner says her dream home in Washington D.C. has turned into a nightmare. Vicki Moore says her home on Franklin Street Northeast is slowly sinking, and the city isn’t doing anything to stop it. Since the church next door put a construction project on pause last year,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drivers could face points for speeding past ATE cameras
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Traffic cameras in the District could soon start doling out more than just fines. Monday, Councilmember Christina Henderson introduced the Automated Traffic Enforcement Effectiveness Amendment Act of 2022. If passed, drivers will receive points on their license for moving violations caught by district traffic cameras. Henderson said the idea is to stop […]
WUSA
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers peek inside the troubled Back River wastewater treatment plant
Decades ago, the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant was considered a state-of-the-art facility as the largest in Maryland. It’s designed to process and discharge up to 180 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Back River which flows into the Chesapeake Bay. State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, who represents the Dundalk area around the plant, remembers field trips there when he was a student at Sparrows Point High School.
fox5dc.com
Loaded gun with bullet in chamber taken from Maryland man at Reagan National Airport TSA checkpoint
ARLINGTON, Va. - A loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber was confiscated after being found in a Maryland man's carry-on bag at a checkpoint at Reagan National Airport. The gun was found Wednesday morning by Transportation Security Administration officers as the man tried to board a flight. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police confiscated the weapon and cited the man who is from Fort Washington in Prince George's County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdac.com
Bill Helps Pennsylvanians Who Work In Maryland
HARRISBURG -The PA Senate Finance Committee approved a bill which would help Pennsylvanians who work in Maryland be able to participate in tele-work opportunities. The legislation, sponsored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would make the temporary guidance issued by the PA Revenue Department during the pandemic permanent. The guidance allowed for employees who work for out-of-state corporations to work from home without triggering state tax laws that would require the company to pay PA’s Corporate Net Income Tax. Phillips-Hill said this is a major opportunity to get ahead of the tele-working trend. She added that the measure has strong bipartisan support, but “the most important support comes from the dozens of constituents who would benefit from this commonsense change to our tax laws.” Senate Bill 1315 advances to the full Senate for consideration.
Bay Net
Hogan, 20 Other Governors Ask Biden To Rescind Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joined 20 other Republican Governors across the country in a letter sent to President Joe Biden, encouraging the President to go back on his plan to forgive a significant amount of college loan debt. The plan, announced back in August, would eliminate...
Virginia schools received fake threats. What happens to those responsible?
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Two high schools in Loudoun County received active shooter threats on Monday. School resource officers and other law enforcement personnel responded and found those claims were false. They were not the only ones. In addition to Loudoun Valley High School and Loudoun County High School, Washington-Liberty High School […]
dbknews.com
Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot
Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
KTTS
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor from Washington D.C. pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to Medicare and Medicaid fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri whom he never met. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City said 36-year-old Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun pleaded guilty to one count...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
I spent 77 hours on trains traveling from California to DC. Here are 9 things people should know before booking a trip.
I booked an Amtrak ride from California to Washington DC for $250. I learned a lot on the four-day journey, even though I've traveled by train before.
fox5dc.com
Gov. Youngkin faces backlash over transgender student rights in Virginia schools
LEESBURG, Va. - Late last week, Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin’s administration released its "model policies" for how districts should handle the rights of transgender students and their families. At least one district in Northern Virginia has said they won’t be following Youngkin's guidelines. Virginia's updated Model Policies for...
Pawtucket Times
A first-of-its-kind luxury car rental company, My Sugar Exotics makes romantic dates a possibility in DC, Maryland, and Virginia
The company provides an unparalleled customer experience through end-to-end online booking. Maryland, USA – My Sugar Exotics, a luxury car rental agency, has introduced a unique concept for customers looking to make their dream romantic dates a reality through its romantic package. The company operates an extensive fleet of exotic cars, private jets, and private chauffeurs to provide a world-class experience to its customers.
Have you heard? Fort Lee among three Virginia army bases getting new names
The final decision on the recommendations for the new names of three U.S. Army bases — Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort Hill — in Virginia has been announced.
Comments / 6