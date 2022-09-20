Read full article on original website
cryptonewsz.com
ENS Partners Coinbase to Make Web3 More Accessible
ENS continues to extend its partnership with Coinbase to make Web3 more accessible. The network is allowing Coinbase to make its ID usernames a free-to-claim Web3 username. Any existing .eth user addresses can also be connected with the news names to build a new identity. The integration will facilitate smoother transactions by helping customers pick their Web3 usernames.
financefeeds.com
Boba expands interoperability, multichain features with Avalanche integration
Boba Network, a multi-chain scaling solution and Hybrid Compute platform, today announced its expansion to become the first Layer-2 scaling solution to launch on Avalanche. Boba’s expansion moves it beyond the scope of a traditional Layer-2 and reinforces its preeminent status for scaling blockchain networks. Combining its mass-level performance scalability with Avalanche’s additional features offers developers smarter tools to build more dynamic dApps.
Data Brief: 95% of Execs Involved in AML Say Innovation Is ‘High Priority’
A few words sum up the state of fraud and the challenges facing financial institutions (FIs): rising at a fast clip. In the report “The State of Fraud and Financial Crime in the U.S.,” a PYMNTS and Featurespace collaboration, 200 executives from a range of FIs with assets of at least $5 billion revealed heightened awareness about money laundering and other financial fraud — and the need for innovation to detect and prevent it.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
VC Firm General Catalyst Partners Lands First NHS Trust Partnership in UK
– Venture capital firm General Catalyst announced a partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), the largest hospital system in the UK with a diverse patient population and a longstanding commitment to innovation. – As part of the partnership, General Catalyst and GSTT will work...
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
Benzinga
Dubai's Future Blockchain Summit to Create Global Business Opportunities for Crypto, Metaverse Innovators
● The fifth edition of the Summit will unveil the potential of immersive metaverse applications, exploring pioneering use-cases. ● Crypto, DeFi & Virtual Asset Forum will re-evaluate and navigate the future of alternative investments. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2022) - The Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA...
cryptonewsz.com
Algorand (ALGO) Price Rises More Than 8% In 24 Hours!
Algorand is a pure Proof of Stake blockchain that adds layer-1 State Proof to its main net protocol, which improves the speed and overall network performance. The upgrade also integrates new blockchain features in DeFi, NFTs, and Web 3 space. It has boosted the transaction speed five times and now can process 6000 transactions per second.
TechCrunch
India proposes to regulate internet communication services
The Department of Telecommunications’ new proposal, called Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, seeks to consolidate and update three old rules — Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Protection) Act, 1950. The 40-page draft proposes to grant the government the ability...
cryptonewsz.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Close to Its Support; What’s Next?
Dogecoin has had a difficult time this year because of macro factors in the world economy. It has crashed more than 60% in the last year and lost significant value. Experts believe the fall will continue throughout this year and next year because of uncertainty in the macroeconomy, the fear of inflation, and the recession in different parts of the world.
TechCrunch
Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund
The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
cryptonewsz.com
Koinly Doubles Down on Its Affiliate Program
After news broke that Coinbase would be “temporarily shutting down” its US affiliate program, crypto tax platform Koinly assured its affiliate users that it continues to support the program. “Koinly’s affiliate program is one of the easiest in the crypto industry. The product is widely recognized as a...
cryptonewsz.com
Wintermute Loses $160 Million to a DeFi Hack
Wintermute, one of the biggest cryptocurrency market makers, recently lost over 160 million dollars to a DeFi hack. The details about the breach have not been released, but it has been confirmed to attack 90 assets. The company’s Chief Executive & Founder, Evgeny Gaevoy, discussed the breach in a string...
One of crypto's longest serving CEOs steps down
Jesse Powell is stepping down as CEO of prominent U.S.-based crypto exchange, Kraken. As the company's largest shareholder, he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, the Wall Street Journal reported. Why it matters: Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the longest running exchanges, currently ranked fourth...
Swiss bank UBP returns to Chinese markets
HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) is back in Chinese markets, its chief investment officer said, making its way back to the world's second-largest economy after withdrawing last year.
cryptonewsz.com
A Secure and Immersive Minting Experience With Drops on OpenSea
OpenSea has emerged as the ideal location to delve into the huge NFT universe since its inception in 2017. Their goal is to establish a place where creators may begin their adventures, establish their communities, and interact with them as they expand. Drops are essential to a project’s ultimate effectiveness, so they’re thrilled to use their new drop expertise to make it simpler, safer, and more realistic.
Cloud services competition probe to be launched by Ofcom
A probe into the dominance of technology titans Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services is being launched by watchdog Ofcom to check on the strength of competition in the sector.The regulator is set to launch a market study in the “coming weeks” that will assess how well the market is working, as well as any barriers to new entrants into the sector.The three so-called hyperscalers – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google – together account for around 81% of revenue in the UK public cloud infrastructure services market, according to Ofcom.It is also set to launch a broader...
Benzinga
Synthetic speech startup Murf AI raises $10Mn Series A to help your words find a voice
--News Direct-- Murf AI, a fast-growing synthetic speech technology startup that is transforming the way voiceovers are created, is today announcing a $10M Series A funding round led by Matrix Partners India with participation from existing investor Elevation Capital, as well as prominent angel investors such as Ajay Arora - SVP Product, Disney Streaming, Ankit Bhati - Founder, Ola, Ashwini Asokan - Founder, Mad Street Den, Pushkar Mukewar - Founder, Drip Capital and Yamini Bhat - Founder, Vymo. Murf plans to use these funds to drive further product innovation, accelerate R&D, and scale its presence in focused geographies.
cryptonewsz.com
Stellar (XLM ) All Set to Aim for the $1.3 Mark!
Since February this year, cryptocurrencies have been dominated by macroeconomics. Investors observed a lot of outflow from the crypto industry, and it is continuing even in September. Due to inflation and other macro factors, cryptocurrencies could be the worst victim in the next few months. Some of the large cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Stellar are still in a downtrend for the long term.
dailyhodl.com
T-Mobile Joins Helium (HNT) Founders Nova Labs To Launch New 5G Mobile Network
T-Mobile is teaming up with Helium (HNT) founders Nova Labs to assist in the launch of a new 5G mobile service allowing users to earn cryptocurrency. Nova Labs and T-Mobile have signed a multi-year agreement as the decentralized wireless communications company plans to launch Helium Mobile to expand services on the Helium 5G network, which is built on its blockchain technology.
