Chicago, IL

FanSided

Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets sent to White Sox's bench on Tuesday night

Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Sheets will sit on the bench after Andrew Vaughn was shifted to right field, AJ Pollock was moved to left, and Luis Robert was positioned in center. Per Baseball Savant on 266 batted balls...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox Tim Anderson To Return Soon and Play Regularly

Chicago White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo spoke to the media earlier this afternoon. When asked for an update on shortstop Tim Anderson, Cairo said that Anderson will return this season and be featured regularly in the lineup. Anderson last appeared for the White Sox in an August 6th loss...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

4 recent St. Louis Cardinals whose careers went awry

These four recent St. Louis Cardinals seemingly vanished after having some productive years for the team. Playing baseball is a tough, demanding job, and usually only a few draft picks per team every year will make it to the major leagues. Far fewer players will have lengthy or noteworthy careers, with many simply appearing in the major leagues for a couple of days as injury replacements or roster expansion fillers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4

Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously

An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Luis Robert in center field on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Robert will take over in center field after AJ Pollock was shifted to left, Andrew Vaughn was moved to right, and Gavin Sheets was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Civale, our models...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

White Sox take home losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

LINE: Guardians -138, White Sox +116; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox aim to end their three-game home skid with a win over the Cleveland Guardians. Chicago is 76-73 overall and 35-39 in home games. The White Sox have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .392.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

White Sox Promote Oscar Colas to Triple-A Charlotte For Rest of Season

The Chicago White Sox have announced the promotion of one of their top prospects. Outfielder Oscar Colas will play out the remainder of the 2022 season with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. This season, the recently turned 24-year-old played 59 games with High-A Winston-Salem and 51 games with Double-A Birmingham. He...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chicago's Gavin Sheets batting fifth on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox utility-man Gavin Sheets is starting in Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Sheets will take over right field after Andrew Vaughn was shifted to left, AJ Pollock was moved to center, and Luis Robert was rested. In a matchup versus right-hander Triston McKenzie, our models project Sheets...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

White Sox Drop Series Opener to Cleveland, Fall 5 Games Back in AL Central

Any hopes of a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians were erased after the series opener ended in disaster for the Chicago White Sox. The relentless Guardians tallied five runs in the 11th inning to put the Sox away 10-7. Cleveland clinched the season series and earned a tiebreaker in the AL Central.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season, effective immediately, and with no guarantee he will be back with the franchise in the future. The Celtics said Thursday night that Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies.” Earlier Thursday, two people...
BOSTON, MA
