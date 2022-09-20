ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn Plainsman

Tiger defense looking to reignite pass rush, rebound against Missouri

In the days following Auburn’s disappointing showing in what was billed as a revenge matchup against the Nittany Lions of Penn State, there was plenty of talk about “flushing” the bitter taste of defeat. With conference play fasting approaching, however, the Tigers have had little time to...
AUBURN, AL
A guide to Auburn's Homecoming weekend

Auburn University's homecoming will take place this year on Sept. 24, at the same time as Fall Family Weekend, which is held from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25. “My favorite part about homecoming weekend in Auburn is the community excitement,” said Auburn Cheerleader Julianna Perrigo. Perrigo will be participating...
The backstory behind The Collegiate Hotel mural

Easy Tiger, a brand-new statement piece for Auburn students to sit and relax outside The Collegiate Hotel, sparks old and new traditions for Kim Wirth. Kim and Bryan Wirth, the owners of The Collegiate Hotel, were looking for different aspects to represent Auburn University, as they are both alums of the school. The Collegiate Hotel offers a rooftop bar that is extremely popular among students and alums, but the Wirth’s were craving something more.
Anytime Oil bringing mobile oil changes to Auburn

Working on cars had always been a part of Taylor Putman’s DNA. The great-grandson of a service shop owner, he is the latest in a line of mechanics that had passed Putman's Alignment Shop in Gadsden, Ala., down through the generations. Yet his involvement happened in an unconventional way.
