Read full article on original website
Related
Auburn Plainsman
Tiger defense looking to reignite pass rush, rebound against Missouri
In the days following Auburn’s disappointing showing in what was billed as a revenge matchup against the Nittany Lions of Penn State, there was plenty of talk about “flushing” the bitter taste of defeat. With conference play fasting approaching, however, the Tigers have had little time to...
Auburn Plainsman
Harsin, Auburn football ready to ‘flush out’ Penn State loss, move on to SEC play
Head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff are moving past week three's blowout loss against Penn State and are back to the drawing board for the upcoming game on Saturday against Missouri. The emotions are running high after last week’s devastating loss, and that seemed to be one of the...
Auburn Plainsman
A guide to Auburn's Homecoming weekend
Auburn University's homecoming will take place this year on Sept. 24, at the same time as Fall Family Weekend, which is held from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25. “My favorite part about homecoming weekend in Auburn is the community excitement,” said Auburn Cheerleader Julianna Perrigo. Perrigo will be participating...
Auburn Plainsman
The backstory behind The Collegiate Hotel mural
Easy Tiger, a brand-new statement piece for Auburn students to sit and relax outside The Collegiate Hotel, sparks old and new traditions for Kim Wirth. Kim and Bryan Wirth, the owners of The Collegiate Hotel, were looking for different aspects to represent Auburn University, as they are both alums of the school. The Collegiate Hotel offers a rooftop bar that is extremely popular among students and alums, but the Wirth’s were craving something more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn Plainsman
Anytime Oil bringing mobile oil changes to Auburn
Working on cars had always been a part of Taylor Putman’s DNA. The great-grandson of a service shop owner, he is the latest in a line of mechanics that had passed Putman's Alignment Shop in Gadsden, Ala., down through the generations. Yet his involvement happened in an unconventional way.
Auburn Plainsman
Painting on The Plains seeks to provide space for students to express themselves
On Monday, September 19th, The University Program Council hosted Painting on the Plains at the Melton Student Center, bringing together a diverse group of individuals to create Auburn-themed art. However, painting was far from the only thing that this event involved. From cookies in the shape of Aubie to new...
Comments / 0