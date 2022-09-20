Read full article on original website
Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County
One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
Man Charged in Hit-and-run that Killed a Horse, Injured its Rider in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, have announced an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run crash earlier this month that killed a horse and injured its rider. The accident happened on the evening of September 13th along Monroeville Road. Police say a 14-year-old girl from Sicklerville and a 21-year-old man...
Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home
The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
One Dead, One Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash in Hamilton Twp., NJ
Authorities in Hamilton Township say a man from Cumberland County died and an 80-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 on Millville Avenue in the area of Pittsburg Avenue. According to the Hamilton Township Police Department,. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
Update: Newark Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Crash In New Castle
Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the...
Happening Now: Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash Route 40 In New Castle
Just before 4:00 Wednesday morning Delaware State Police along with rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company, New Castle County Paramedics, and Trooper 4 responded to Pulaski Highway at Wilton Blvd. for reports of a vehicle accident with ejection. Upon arrival, crews reported that a vehicle had crashed into the...
N.J. man found dead inside kettle cooker at Lassonde food processing plant: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— New Jersey state troopers responded Monday morning to a food processing plant in Cumberland County where a worker was found dead inside a kettle cooker, NJ.com reported. The deceased has since been identified by authorities as Dale R. Devilli, 63, of Millville, NJ. Officials said the...
Gloucester Twp NJ Police Search for Lowe’s Power Tool Thief
If you need power tools for that big project you've been contemplating, you can just go to the nearest store and take what you want without paying for the goods. But it seems that's exactly what one person did in South Jersey. And, he did it twice. Police in Gloucester...
54-year-old Pedestrian Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Late Monday Night
Officials in Vineland say a man from Ancora was killed late Monday night while walking along Delsea Drive. The accident happened just after 11:30 PM at the intersection with College Drive. A preliminary investigation by the Vineland Police Department determined Devon C. Baker of Vineland was driving northbound on South...
County Police Investigating A Strange Series Of Events
The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100...
Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Kohl Reed, 22, of Marysville, Pennsylvania, as the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision on September 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning,...
Middletown High School Student Airlifted After Being Struck By Vehicle
Just before 12:00 on Wednesday morning rescue crews working a crash along Route 299 in Middletown in the area of the hospital were alerted to an accident just blocks away. As crews were clearing the first accident they rushed to Route 299 in front of the high school for reports of a pedestrian struck. As crews arrived on scene they found a seventeen-year-old male that had been stuck by a vehicle that was driving at approximately 35-MPH, according to reports.
Police: Man From Ireland Stole Vehicle in North Wildwood, NJ
Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash. On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
Driver killed in fiery July auto accident identified
Police have identified a driver killed in a fiery Salem County auto accident in July. Edin Meza-Cornelio, 31, of Camden, was at the wheel of a vehicle that crashed on Straughns Mill Road in Oldmans Township on the morning of July 17, police said. The one-vehicle accident was reported shortly...
Investigators identify pilot, passenger killed when small plane crashed in New Jersey neighborhood
Investigators say the plane had just taken off from nearby Bucks Airport in Bridgeton.
2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood
The names of the people who were killed have not been released.
Docking in New Jersey, Cape May-Lewes Ferry is its own destination
CAPE MAY, N.J. (PIX11) — What was once a simple way to get from Point A to Point B has become its own destination. By the shore of Cape May in New Jersey is the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. It has so much to offer — even before you set sail. Watch the video player above […]
Lewes Lowe's Shoplifting Suspects Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Fiery Crash
LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police say three New York men accused of shoplifting a large amount of copper wire from the Lowe's store in Lewes led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended when their getaway car crashed and caught on fire. Police said that at around 11:30 a.m....
Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Atlantic County
A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Saturday evening in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at about 8 p.m. when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead...
Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey
Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
