North Cape May, NJ

nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home

The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape May, NJ
North Cape May, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
North Cape May, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Update: Newark Man Killed In Wednesday Morning Crash In New Castle

Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the New Castle area early this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 21, 2022, at approximately 1:28 a.m., a blue 2008 Saturn Aura was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway approaching the...
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash Route 40 In New Castle

Just before 4:00 Wednesday morning Delaware State Police along with rescue crews from the Christiana Fire Company, New Castle County Paramedics, and Trooper 4 responded to Pulaski Highway at Wilton Blvd. for reports of a vehicle accident with ejection. Upon arrival, crews reported that a vehicle had crashed into the...
NEW CASTLE, DE
#Traffic Accident#Hospital#Lower Township Police#Inspira Health Ems#Atlanticare Paramedics#The Erma Fire Department
firststateupdate.com

County Police Investigating A Strange Series Of Events

The New Castle County Division of Police are searching for information relating to a late reported shots fired that occurred in the community of Overview Gardens, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said on Wednesday, September 21, at approximately 12:40 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the 100...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Middletown High School Student Airlifted After Being Struck By Vehicle

Just before 12:00 on Wednesday morning rescue crews working a crash along Route 299 in Middletown in the area of the hospital were alerted to an accident just blocks away. As crews were clearing the first accident they rushed to Route 299 in front of the high school for reports of a pedestrian struck. As crews arrived on scene they found a seventeen-year-old male that had been stuck by a vehicle that was driving at approximately 35-MPH, according to reports.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Police: Man From Ireland Stole Vehicle in North Wildwood, NJ

Police are searching for a man from Ireland who is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in North Wildwood and then getting into a hit-and-run crash. On July 30th, the North Wildwood Police Department says a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of East 10th Avenue. That vehicle was later located in Wildwood after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in fiery July auto accident identified

Police have identified a driver killed in a fiery Salem County auto accident in July. Edin Meza-Cornelio, 31, of Camden, was at the wheel of a vehicle that crashed on Straughns Mill Road in Oldmans Township on the morning of July 17, police said. The one-vehicle accident was reported shortly...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Atlantic County

A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Saturday evening in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at about 8 p.m. when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey

Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
SALEM, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

