Health secretary Therese Coffey has promised a £500 million “down payment” for social care as part of plans to “rebalance” NHS and care funds. Unveiling her new plan for the NHS Ms Coffee also admitted NHS backlogs would rise before they fall. Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, she promised to have a “laser-like” focus on ambulance delays and said pharmacies would be able to prescribe more medications in a bid to free up GP time. As part of her emergency plan for the NHS, the new health secretary has set a new expectation for GP practices to see patients...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 HOURS AGO