Energy Industry

The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Anger as New York Times links PM Liz Truss to Enoch Powell’s racism

The New York Times has caused fury within No 10 by linking Liz Truss to the ‘notorious racism’ of Enoch Powell and his ‘rivers of blood’ speech. Under the headline ‘Britain’s New Prime Minister Is Still In Thrall To The Empire’, the article claims Ms Truss’s ‘most apt antecedent’ is the former Tory Minister who became an outcast after a shocking 1968 speech on immigration.
IMMIGRATION
State
New York State
Daily Mail

New Conservative Government will 'betray' football fans and clubs if Prime Minister Liz Truss backtracks on plans to introduce an independent regulator as expected, say campaigners, who insist it is needed to 'save the game'

The new Conservative Government will be betraying football supporters and hard-working clubs in the depths of the pyramid if they abandon plans to introduce an independent regulator, according to campaigners. Reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss is reluctant to press ahead with the plans, which evolved from former sports minister...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
WORLD
Daily Mail

World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter

World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
HEALTH
BBC

Warning over scam energy bill support messages

People are being warned to look out for fake emails and texts claiming to offer discounts on energy bills. A number of different scams have been circulating, including some that appear to be from the energy regulator Ofgem. The government has announced that a £400 energy bill discount will be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Liz Truss
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss: No-one will be forced to sell their home to pay for social care

Liz Truss has vowed that no-one will be forced to sell their homes to pay for social care.The Prime Minister’s commitment goes further than under Boris Johnson’s social care reforms when ministers had to concede some people may have to sell their homes.Ms Truss is expected to spend billions scrapping the national insurance hike billed as a “health and social care social care levy” with a mini-budget on Friday.She said her “first priority” on social care is properly funding it over the winter because there are “too many” people staying in hospital due to a lack of spaces.Pressed if she...
BUSINESS
#Bills#Uk
BBC

Liz Truss admits no US trade deal in 'short to medium term'

Liz Truss has said a new trade deal with the United States is unlikely in the "short to medium term". The prime minister is in New York for the UN General Assembly, where she will meet US President Joe Biden. The UK government had previously promised a post-Brexit trade deal...
POTUS
Economy
Industry
BBC
Country
U.K.
Energy Industry
The Guardian

A fenland walk to a great pub: the Carpenters Arms, Cambridgeshire

Rabbits chase each other around the grassy hummocks. Buzzards wheel overhead. The nibbled turf is a delicate tapestry of bedstraw, wild thyme and salad burnet, milkwort and speedwell. I am walking across Great Wilbraham Common, one of Cambridgeshire’s biggest surviving areas of biodiverse grassland. It’s an early highlight on a route that’s rich in wildlife and history. There’s a converted windmill, a medieval moat, an Anglo-Saxon earthwork and thatched cottages.
TRAVEL
TechRadar

TalkTalk wants UK government to focus on fibre adoption as much as rollout

TalkTalk says the telecoms industry needs to focus as much on fibre adoption as it has done on network construction if the UK it to realise the full benefits of ultrafast broadband. The operator, which doesn’t own any network infrastructure itself, has commissioned a report that claims one third of...
ECONOMY

