Read full article on original website
skypoint
2d ago
Hope y’all see that they can take your love ❤️ ones too …. You gotta know when someone’s a killer…. Most time they tell you , don’t think those psycho don’t feel what they say
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theforumnewsgroup.com
Jamaica Man Indicted in Slaying of Girlfriend and her Family
The three victims were discovered in this 155th Street home in Jamaica. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday that Travis Blake, 29, has been indicted by a. Queens County grand jury and arraigned in Supreme Court on murder charges and other crimes for the June 2022 murders of his girlfriend, her adult son and niece inside her Jamaica home.
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Unprovoked, Violent Attack on NYPD Cops
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he plead guilty to several crimes related to a violent, unprovoked confrontation that culminated with the neck-stabbing of a police officer, and the shooting two others in 2020, prosecutors said. Dzenan Camovic, 23, of Flatbush, was sentenced Wednesday by...
Man Sentenced For Attempting To Rape Woman Who Was Walking With Grandchild In Yonkers
A 29-year-old man was sentenced to years in prison after he admitted he attempted to rape a woman who was pushing her grandchild in a stroller in Westchester County. Steven Hernandez, of the Bronx, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22, to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted rape in May, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.
Caught on video: Unprovoked chair assault at Manhattan restaurant
NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help find the suspect who bashed a diner with a chair at a Manhattan restaurant. It happened Friday night at 10:30 p.m. at 58th Street and 9th Avenue. The diner, 66, was seated outdoors when the suspect came walking up the street. As surveillance video shows, the suspect picked up a chair outside and suddenly threw it at the victim. The victim dropped his phone while defending himself in the attack, which left him with a broken arm. The suspect grabbed the victim's phone and ran off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dismembered body found in two suitcases
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Police officers in Brooklyn made a grisly discovery when they were sent on a wellness check. The officers were at a sixth-floor apartment on Linwood Street in East New York City on Wednesday afternoon to check on a 22-year-old woman, WNBC reported. Tenants had reported a...
NBC New York
Confrontation Over Bad Manners Leads to Deadly NYC Stabbing
A simple act of kindness became one of the last things a man ever did when he was stabbed to death in Brooklyn after holding a door open for his own killer, according to a witness. Video shows the fight inside a Gowanus smoke shop on Wednesday between 37-year-old Jay...
Police: 2 women hurt in unprovoked attacks at Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked two women at a subway station in Brooklyn. It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center station. Police said the man slashed a 30-year-old woman on her cheek, before punching a 47-year-old woman in the face. Investigators believe the attacks were unprovoked. Both women were taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about their attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Detainee who jumped from Bronx jail barge dies: officials
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A detainee who leaped from New York City’s Bronx jail barge into the East River has died, officials said Wednesday, marking the 14th death in Department of Correction custody this year. Gregory Acevedo, 48, died in a hospital late Tuesday, hours after scaling and jumping from a recreation yard fence aboard […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Court case begins for mother accused of drowning her children in Coney Island
The mother accused of drowning her three children in Coney Island is expected to appear in court today.
VIDEO: Gunman chased, repeatedly shot man, 31, on Bronx street before fleeing in car
Officials are searching for a gunman who chased and repeatedly shot by a man on a Bronx street earlier this week, according to the NYPD.
Man accused of killing Bronx EMT deemed fit to stand trial
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An alleged killer was deemed fit to strand trial, years after he allegedly ran over a Bronx EMT with a stolen ambulance, officials said Wednesday. Jose Gonzalez was quickly taken into custody after Yadira Arroyo’s March 2017 death, but he had been found unfit for trial on May 26, 2022, District […]
Body Found in Two Suitcases in Brooklyn Apartment After Neighbors Complained of Smell
Authorities found the remains of a young woman stuffed into two suitcases inside a Brooklyn apartment Wednesday after neighbors reported a bad smell. Detectives believe the body may be that of a 22-year-old woman who had not been seen for several days before officers conducted a wellness check on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators suspect the remains are those of the apartment’s resident, but a medical examination will definitively confirm an identity and cause of death. Stunned neighbors told authorities the woman lived with a man and that the couple had been known to fight in the past. “This is scary,” one resident said. “I live here with my family, and it’s just kind of wicked knowing that there’s somebody doing something like this where you lay your head at night.”Read it at ABC 7
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
NYC Men Steal $578,000, Bind Women With Zip Ties in Armed Check Cashing Spree: Feds
Two Brooklyn men are charged with stealing more than a half-million dollars in three armed robberies of New Jersey check cashing locations that saw female employees bound with zip ties, federal prosecutors announced Thursday. The men, 40-year-old Ramel Harris and 38-year-old Neville Brown, are also accused of canvassing check cashing...
Bronx jail barge detainee dead after 50-foot East River escape leap; 15th to die in NYC custody in 2022
A detainee who tried to escape by jumping from a jail barge in the Bronx into the East River has died, city Correction Department officials have confirmed. Gregory Acevedo, 48, jumped roughly 50 feet from the rooftop recreation yard at the Vernon C. Bain Center in Hunt’s Point about 11:44 a.m. Tuesday after climbing a fence and crawling through razor wire in an escape attempt. At 5:50 a.m. ...
Witness: Man stabbed to death after argument over saying ‘thank you’
NEW YORK — An argument over etiquette apparently led to a deadly stabbing late Tuesday in New York City. The stabbing happened just before 10:30 p.m. outside of a smoke shop in Brooklyn, where police told WCBS that two men got into an argument. “It was just about not...
NYPD probing double shooting in Staten Island apartment building
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for answers following a double shooting on Staten Island. A grandmother was killed and a man was wounded inside an apartment building.At around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police say they received a call that two people were shot inside a unit at a Fox Hills building. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the grandmother's son, who showed up in complete disbelief."She didn't deserve to go this way," Geoffrey Mason said.Mason was trying to comprehend why someone would kill his mother -- he identified as 61-year-old Nadine Mason -- in her own home."I don't know who the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
19-year-old shot at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 19-year-old was shot at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday evening, police said. The shooting happened on the island platform of the Grant Avenue A train station around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 19-year-old was shot in the leg during a dispute involving six other people, officials said. The […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fishkill Correctional officer indicted for selling drugs
NEW YORK – Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr. has announced the indictment of Alex Toro, 47, a state corrections officer at the Fishkill Correctional Facility, for selling cocaine out of his apartment in East Harlem. Toro is charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Federal prosecutors on Monday played surveillance video from a McDonald’s drive-thru in the Bronx, allegedly showing Bloods gang members making sure they’d killed a reputed mobster. The victim, 71-year-old Sylvester Zottola, known as “Sally Daz,” was picking up coffee when he was shot multiple times. He was allegedly set up by […]
Man indicted on murder, weapons charges in slaying of girlfriend inside Mineola apartment
An Elmont man has been indicted on murder and weapons charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend in her Mineola apartment in July.
Comments / 12