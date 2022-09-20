Authorities found the remains of a young woman stuffed into two suitcases inside a Brooklyn apartment Wednesday after neighbors reported a bad smell. Detectives believe the body may be that of a 22-year-old woman who had not been seen for several days before officers conducted a wellness check on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators suspect the remains are those of the apartment’s resident, but a medical examination will definitively confirm an identity and cause of death. Stunned neighbors told authorities the woman lived with a man and that the couple had been known to fight in the past. “This is scary,” one resident said. “I live here with my family, and it’s just kind of wicked knowing that there’s somebody doing something like this where you lay your head at night.”Read it at ABC 7

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO