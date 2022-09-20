ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire at PG&E substation forcing closure of Highway 1 in Moss Landing

By Scott Rates
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0801r8_0i2qwKee00

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) - UPDATE AT 9:04 A.M.- PG&E said that the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

In their statement, the fire did start in one of the Tesla megapacks at their Elkhorn Battery Storage facility. PG&E said they are working with firefighters to stop the spread of the fire.

The safety system at the facility automatically disconnected the battery storage facility from the grid.

There are no reported injuries and there have been no power outages as a result of this fire.

ORIGNAL STORY

A fire at the Pacific Gas & Electric, Co. substation in Moss Landing has Highway 1 in the area closed, according to a tweet from Caltrans.

The road way will take 4-6 hours to open again, a tweet stated at 6:50 a.m. Traffic is backed up in both directions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dygZF_0i2qwKee00

We have a crew on the scene and will update you soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGhMU_0i2qwKee00

The post Fire at PG&E substation forcing closure of Highway 1 in Moss Landing appeared first on KION546 .

