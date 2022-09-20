Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
AP FACT CHECK: Lake distorts Hobbs' education votes in Ariz.
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is misrepresenting the voting record of her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, charging in a video released this week that her work in government shows Hobbs is “Anti-American and Un-Arizonan.”. In a 3-minute social media video, set to dramatic music and featuring patriotic visuals,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's campaign keeps schedule a secret
AUSTIN, Texas – The race for what’s arguably the most powerful position in Texas is heating up. Republican incumbent Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick is on a 131-stop bus tour across the state. After squeaking out a five-point victory with little campaigning four years ago, the bus tour signaled he might take this campaign more seriously. But, he’s not inviting the media along.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Ethics and corruption allegations fly in race for New York governor
The race for governor in New York is becoming an increasingly heated contest, with both campaigns trading punches over ethics, corruption and malfeasance. Allies of Gov. Kathy Hochul have seized on Republican-backed efforts to secure Rep. Lee Zeldin an additional ballot, but failed to do so after petitions contained multiple duplicate signatures. Republicans, meanwhile, have pointed to a Hochul campaign donor receiving a lucrative state contract to provide COVID-19-related supplies.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul agrees to Spectrum News debate; Zeldin criticizes decision
Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed Wednesday to participate in Spectrum News's general election debate with Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor. But Zeldin did not immediately accept, criticizing Hochul's decision to wait until late October for a debate and for only agreeing to one debate so far. "This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine unemployment figures increased slightly in August
Maine Department of Labor reported an uptick of 0.3% in the unemployment rate in its August report. Overall, the unemployment rate in Maine remains steady, and still below regional and national levels. According to figures released Friday, the unemployment rate stood at 3.1%, an increase over the 2.8% reported in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New program to help struggling Mainers pay water and sewer bills
Low-income Mainers facing a water disconnection notice or sewer lien can get help from a new MaineHousing program, the agency announced Tuesday. The Maine Water Assistance Program will provide eligible homeowners or renters with up to $500 to help pay their bills. The program is funded by $4.7 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Expect higher natural gas bills in Western NY, says National Fuel spokesperson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karen Merkel, a spokesperson for National Fuel, says a customer bill for the winter heating season — which is typically from November to March — will increase significantly compared to last year. "Unfortunately, your natural gas bill is trending the same way that every...
spectrumlocalnews.com
How the NYPIRG recommends saving money on heating this winter
Utilities around New York state are predicting that home heating bills will spike this winter. The higher prices are due to an increase in wholesale energy prices as well as rate increases approved by the PSC. One example: National Grid predicts a 39% hike for residential gas customers who use an average of 713 therms between Nov. 1 and March 30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
One dead after small plane forced to land in ocean over Outer Banks
A missing person's body was recovered Wednesday afternoon following the crash of a small glider plane over the Outer Banks earlier that morning. At 10 a.m., an ultra-light glider with two passengers landed in the ocean near 120 Ocean Boulevard in Southern Shores after the plane malfunctioned, according to a news release from Shelia Kane, Southern Shores town clerk.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul moves to address climate change through executive order
An executive order approved Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul will take a series of actions meant to address climate change and help New York state government transition to cleaner forms of energy by 2040. The order includes provisions to streamline efforts at state agencies by setting new environmental performance goals...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester's largest children's consignment sale opens Friday in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza. The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza. Mommy City co-founder Jason...
Comments / 0